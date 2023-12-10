This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Earn Exclusive Midwinter Blight Title from Defeating the Red-Cloaked Horror
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Midwinter Blight is almost upon us, and players will soon be hearing those
slay
-bells jingling in the Fractured Peaks. With the event launching in less than a week, Blizzard has revealed more information through a new Midwinter Blight teaser video, and in it we discovered one of the exlusive rewards for the event - a new pair of Titles for players to show off their defeat of the event boss, the Red-Cloaked Horror.
Blizzard Releases Midwinter Blight Video
Players can earn the
Frigid
,
Reveler
Prefix and Suffix titles the first time they defeat the Red-Cloaked Horror. This terrifying monstrosity can be found occasionally at the end of the Blighted Revelry event if Mastery is completed. Good luck, though - this event is hidden around the zone!
What are you looking forward to most in the Midwinter Blight event? Let us know in the comments below!
