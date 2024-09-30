This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Earn Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops & Return of Support a Streamer
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has announced new Twitch Drops as a part of the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launch event! Starting on October 8th at 10 a.m. PDT, viewers will be able to earn Twitch Drops by watching any eligible streamer for 3 hours. There will be a total of 4 weeks' worth of Drops that will be available for each Class. Additionally, the Support a Streamer event is returning, which will allow viewers to earn the new
Ghost of the Conquered Mount
by Gifting 2 Twitch Subscriptions!
What You Need To Know for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred's Launch
<p>Vessel of Hatred arrives on <b>October 7 at 4 p.m. PDT</b>, bringing wanders back into the Hatred filled canopies of Nahantu. Following launch, celebrate with <b>4 weeks of Twitch Drops</b> to earn starting on October 8, 10 a.m. PDT! Prepare for Vessel of Hatred’s imminent arrival—connect your Battle.net account with your Twitch account, then watch dedicated Streamers in the Diablo IV category to earn coveted Drops. Gifting 2 Twitch Subscriptions earns you the <b>Ghost of the Conquered Mount</b>, and gifting 4 Twitch Subscriptions earns you the <b>Glory of the Victor Mount Armor</b>—read below for more details.</p>
<hr><a name="Top"></a>
<h2 style="text-align: center;">Codex</h2>
<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="#Twitch"><strong>Twitch Drops</strong></a></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="#Streamer"><strong>Support a Streamer</strong></a></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><a href="#Questions"><strong>Frequently Asked Questions</strong></a></p>
<hr><a name="Twitch"></a>
<h2>Twitch Drops</h2>
<p>The below list of Twitch Drops can be earned by watching any channel in the Diablo IV category with drops enabled each week.</p>
<p><b>Please note that after watching any eligible streamer for 3 hours, you must claim the corresponding reward prior to gaining progress towards the next reward.</b></p>
<h4>Week 1 Twitch Drops: Sorcerer and Necromancer</h4>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 1 -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/HFG3JH7S37SF1727308097383.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/HFG3JH7S37SF1727308097383.png"></a></p>
<p><b>Start Time: October 8, 10 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p><b>End Time: October 15, at 9:59 a.m PDT</b></p>
<p>Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Ringmaster’s Word Two-Handed Staff Item Cosmetic (Sorcerer) and Wrangler’s Hook Scythe Item Cosmetic (Necromancer)—in Jungle Moss and Twitch Purple Weapon Recolors—for all your demon-slaying needs. Keep the momentum for a total of 6 hours to earn the Guise of the Grand Vizier (Sorceror) and Guise of the Tombkeeper (Necromancer) Back Trophy.</p>
<h4>Week 2 Twitch Drops: Barbarian</h4>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 2 -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/UG9GLB2PFNVS1727308096707.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/UG9GLB2PFNVS1727308096707.png"></a></p>
<p><b>Start Time: October 15, 10 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p><b>End Time: October 23, 9:59 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p>Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Competitor’s Pride Two-Handed Axe Item Cosmetic in Jungle Moss and Twitch Purple Weapon Recolors; perfect for cleaving vicious Lacuni in two. Keep your streak going by watching for a total of 6 hours to earn the Guise of the Gladiator Back Trophy.</p>
<h4>Week 3 Twitch Drops: Rogue</h4>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 3 -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/55EOV9NWROA71727308096716.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/55EOV9NWROA71727308096716.png"></a></p>
<p><b>Start Time: October 23, 10 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p><b>End Time: October 29, 9:59 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p>Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Executioner’s Reach Two-Handed Bow in Jungle Moss and Twitch Purple Weapon Recolors. Continue to watch for a total of 6 hours to earn the Guise of the Eaglecaller Back Trophy.</p>
<h4>Week 4 Twitch Drops: Druid</h4>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 4 -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/J8CMF569OH5W1727308096728.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/J8CMF569OH5W1727308096728.png"></a></p>
<p><b>Start Time: October 29, 10 a.m. PDT</b></p>
<p><b>End Time: November 5, 9:59 a.m. PST</b></p>
<p>Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the hefty Battlecaller’s Crook Two-Handed Staff Item Cosmetic in Jungle Moss and Twitch Purple Weapon Recolors. Keep up the stream-viewing fun for a total of 6 hours to earn the Guise of the Beastlord Back Trophy.</p>
<p><a href="#Top">Back to Top</a></p>
<hr><a name="Streamer"></a>
<h2>Support a Streamer</h2>
<p>As mentioned earlier, from <b>October 8, 10 a.m. PDT—November 5, 9:59 PST</b>, you can also show your support for streamers within the Diablo IV category by purchasing or gifting their channel Twitch subscriptions of any tier. Purchasing or Gifting 2 Twitch Subscriptions will earn you the hauntingly brilliant <b>Ghost of the Conquered Mount</b>.</p>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 5: Conquered Mount -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/XX1WMSZNUSF21727308097366.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/XX1WMSZNUSF21727308097366.png"></a></p>
<p>Purchasing or Gifting 4 Twitch Subscriptions will grant you the formidable <b>Glory of the Victor Mount Armor</b>.</p>
<!-- ASSET IMAGE 6: Victor Mount Armor -->
<p><a class="lightbox" href="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/S5AYI8W95A521727308097331.png"
style="text-align: -webkit-center;" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="
https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/page_media/S5AYI8W95A521727308097331.png"></a></p>
<p><a href="#Top">Back to Top</a></p>
<hr><a name="Questions"></a>
<h2>Twitch Drops Frequently Asked Questions</h2>
<p><b>Q. Do I need to own an edition of Diablo IV or Vessel of Hatred to receive the Twitch Drops?</b></p>
<p>A. No, owning an edition of Diablo IV or Vessel of Hatred is not required to gain progress towards and earn Twitch Drops.</p>
<p><b>Q. How do I link my Battle.net and Twitch account?</b></p>
<p>A. Sign into your Battle.net account <a href="
https://account.battle.net/connections?utm_source=desktopweb-news&utm_campaign=web-us-desktopwebnews&utm_medium=internal&utm_content=23873861&_gl=1
*1v1sand*_gcl_au*MTk0NzkzMjg4Ny4xNzIxMzM1NDQ1*_ga*NzA0Njg1NDI2LjE3MDIwNjM3MjA.*_ga_VYKNV7C0S3*MTcyNjYwOTExMi4yMjAuMS4xNzI2NjA5ODgzLjMxLjAuMA.." target="_blank">here</a> and click the Connect link for Twitch, then follow the instructions to sign-in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.</p>
<p><b>Q. What devices can I use to earn and claim drops?</b></p>
<p>A. You can earn and claim drops using your PC or Mac web browser or on the Twitch app for Android or iOS. Twitch apps on game consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps do not support drops.</p>
<p><b>Q. Do I need to watch the same channel the entire time to earn my drops?</b></p>
<p>A. No, you can earn progress towards a drop from watching any eligible content creator in the Diablo IV category on Twitch. For example, you can watch half an hour on one channel and then switch to another channel without losing your progress. Progress cannot be earned faster by watching more than one channel at a time. Streams played in the background or with inactive tabs will not count towards the hours watched criteria.</p>
<p><b>Q. Will I receive my Twitch Drops rewards in-game automatically?</b></p>
<p>A. No. You must claim the drop on the channel you’re watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch.</p>
<p><b>Q. Do Twitch Drop rewards expire?</b></p>
<p>A. Earned Twitch Drop rewards will expire 7 days after they’ve been claimed if a Battle.net account has not been linked.</p>
<p><b>Q. As a streamer, how do I get Twitch Drops on my channel?</b></p>
<p>A. All you need to do is make sure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked, and that you’re opted into Drops (see <a href="
https://link.twitch.tv/MyDrops"
target="_blank">Drops Streamer Home</a>).</p>
<h2>Support a Streamer Frequently Asked Questions</h2>
<p><b>Q. How do I purchase or gift a subscription on Twitch?</b></p>
<p>A. First log into Twitch using either a PC or mobile device. Purchases may be made on either a mobile device or your PC. Detailed information on purchasing subscriptions can be found <a href="
https://help.twitch.tv/s/article/how-to-subscribe?language=en_US"
target="_blank">here</a>, and information on purchasing gift subscriptions can be found <a href="
https://help.twitch.tv/s/article/gift-subscriptions?language=en_US"
target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
<p><b>Q. Where can I find my campaign rewards once I've earned them?</b></p>
<p>A. The campaign reward code will be delivered to your Twitch notification inbox once it has been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The codes will remain there until the messages are deleted.</p>
<p><b>Q. Once I have claimed my code from Twitch for the Mount and Mount Armor, how do I redeem it in Battle.net?</b></p>
<p>A. Log in to Battle.net and visit the <a href="
https://account.battle.net/overview?utm_source=desktopweb-news&utm_campaign=web-us-desktopwebnews&utm_medium=internal&utm_content=23873867&_gl=1
*91143u*_gcl_au*MTk0NzkzMjg4Ny4xNzIxMzM1NDQ1*_ga*NzA0Njg1NDI2LjE3MDIwNjM3MjA.*_ga_VYKNV7C0S3*MTcyNjYwOTExMi4yMjAuMS4xNzI2NjA5ODgzLjMxLjAuMA" target="_blank">Account Overview</a> menu. Enter the code in the Redeem a Code box and click Redeem Code.</p>
<p><b>Q. How can I confirm which channels are eligible for the campaign?</b></p>
<p>A. Open to all Twitch Partners & Affiliates broadcasting Diablo IV gameplay.</p>
<p><b>Q. What should I do if I’m having a problem receiving my code on Twitch?</b></p>
<p>A. Once earned, campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be sent. You MUST sub to a streamer when they are online and streaming Diablo IV to obtain a code. The code will remain there until you delete the message after completion of a qualifying purchase. If you are still having trouble after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer that was live streaming, please <a href="
https://help.twitch.tv/s/contactsupport?language=en_US&lselectedCategory=Purchases&selectedSubCategory=Subscriptions&selectedDetailCategory=Subscription%20gifting%20issues"
target="_blank">contact Twitch Support</a> while logged in.</p>
<p><b>Q. What should I do if I received the codes for the Mount and Mount Armor on Twitch, but I’m having a problem redeeming the items on Battle.net?</b></p>
<p>A. If you have successfully received your reward redemption code on Twitch and are having problems redeeming reward items in Battle.net, please contact Blizzard support for questions or support regarding redemption of reward redemption code.</p>
