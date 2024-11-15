This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Druid Class Changes Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 - Companions Buffed, Shred Bug Fixed
1 hr 39 min ago
silec
Companions are being buffed for Druids in the Midseason Patch for Diablo 4 Season 6, and there's plenty of other buffs as well - check out the boosts to Skills, Aspects, and more!
DIablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes Druid Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
Shattered Vow
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% Damage Over Time Duration.
Andariel's Visage
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
Penitent Greaves
Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
Endurant Faith
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
Aspect of Adaptability
Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free
Storm Strike
triggered from
Greatstaff of the Crone
.
Druid
Skills
Tornado
Spirit Cost reduced from 40 to 35.
Storm Strike
Removed the 20% reduced damage when
Storm Strike
chains to surrounding enemies.
Rabies
Poisoning damage increased from 175% to 275%.
Grizzly Rage
Damage bonus increased from 30% to 50%.
Key Passives
One With Nature
Companion bonus damage increased from 60% to 80%.
Ursine Strength
Overpower damage increased from 45% to 70%.
Bestial Rampage
Werebear damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Werewolf Attack Speed increased from 20% to 30%.
Lupine Ferocity
Critical Strike Damage increased from 70% to 100%, and from 140% to 200% against Injured enemies.
Earthen Might
Base chance increased from 10% to 15%.
Bonus chance for Critical Strikes increased from 10% to 15%.
Bonus chance for hitting a Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back enemy increased from 10% to 15%.
Nature's Fury
Chance increased from 35% to 40%.
Perfect Storm
Spirit gain increased from 1 to 2.
Damage increased from 45% to 60%.
Spirit Boons
Pack Leader
Chance to reset Companion Skills increased from 25% to 30%.
Calamity
Ultimate Skill duration increased from 25% to 35%.
Scythe Talons
Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 15%.
Swooping Attacks
Attack Speed increased from 15% to 20%.
Avian Wrath
Critical Strike Damage increased from 30% to 40%.
Iron Feather
Maximum Life increased from 20% to 30%.
Overload
Damage increased from 100% to 250%.
Masochistic
Healing increased from 5% to 10% of Maximum Life.
Unique Items
Airidah's Inexorable Will
Damage scaling increased from 2.0% to 10.0% per 1 point of Willpower.
Dolmen Stone
Boulder
damage per rotating
Boulder
increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.
Stone of Vehemen
Stone Burst
final explosion damage increased from 10-15% to 15-20%.
Stone Burst
damage per size increased from 10-15% to 15-20%.
The Basilisk
Damage increased from 100-600% to 300-900%.
Now always works against Healthy enemies instead of on the first hit. It can trigger against Bosses once every 5 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of the Ursine Horror
Tectonic Spike damage increased from 120-200% to 200-300%.
Stormchaser's Aspect
Before:
Tornado
will seek up to 1-5 targets.
Now:
Tornado
will seek up to 1-5 targets and deals 30-50% increased damage.
Stormclaw's Aspect
Damage increased from 40-60% to 60-80%.
Aspect of Natural Balance
Earth Critical Strike damage increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.
Storm Skill Critical Strike Chance increased from 8-13.3% to 10-15%.
Aspect of the Trampled Earth
Landslide
damage increased from 70-110% to 100-140% of normal damage.
Aspect of the Tempest
Hurricane
damage per second active increased from 10.5-20.5% to 15-25%.
Aspect of the Rabid Bear
Poison damage increased from 30-90% to 60-120%.
Paragon
Constricting Tendrils
Lucky Hit Chance increased from 15% to 40%.
Damage increased from 150% to 300% of the Skill's Base damage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Chance for
Shred
to Hit Twice Tempering affix was actually granting
Shred
a chance to Deal Double Damage. The affix has been updated to reflect this functionality, and is now listed as Chance for
Shred
to Deal Double Damage.
Fixed an issue where the 4th
Shred
Attack when using the
Aspect of the Agile Wolf
did not dash correctly.
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Tezoni
on 2024-11-15T13:55:18-06:00
Removed the 20% reduced damage when Storm Strike chains to surrounding enemies.
THANK YOU!
1
