Dismount Damage Adjusted in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Galx
Since the launch of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, players have noticed that they were being dismounted from their horses and cats way too quickly when hit by enemy damage. Blizzard issued a fix for the problem in
Patch 2.0.4
on Tuesday, October 29th which has been largely well-received by the player community.
Diablo 4 Season 6 Mount Overview Patch 2.0.4 Datamined Changes
The amount of damage required to force a dismount has been increased to make forced dismounts less common in the endgame.
The problem of being dismounted too quickly ramped up with difficulty level. By the time players reached Torment 4, getting hit once was usually enough to land them on their feet amidst a horde of mobs, obviously a frustrating experience for players just trying to get from one place to another. Our testing in various difficulty levels shows that the forced dismount problem has been mostly resolved, but traveling in Sanctuary is still more dangerous than before Mephisto began spreading his malaise across Nahantu in Vessel of Hatred.
What do you think about Blizzard's solution for the forced dismount issue? Did they do enough to make travel safer, or is the fix just not enough? Share your opinion in the comment section below!
