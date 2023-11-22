This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo: The Official Cookbook: Recipes and Tales from the Inns of Sanctuary Now Available
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Just in time for the holidays,
Diablo: The Official Cookbook
is now available for purchase! Citizens of Sanctuary can now explore these heavenly recipes, which include the Old Tristram Toasted Pilaf, Khazra Carrots, and Knights Penitent Pork Cutlets!
Purchase Diablo: The Official Cookbook
At the time of publication, the price is $32 USD.
With over 60 recipes from some of the most famous taverns around Sanctuary, this cookbook will take readers on a culinary tour of the rich world of Diablo. With full-color illustrations and easy-to-follow recipes, this will easily become a staple for any home chef.
Diablo: The Official Cookbook
is now available on Amazon through the link below, or wherever books are sold!
Purchase Diablo: The Official Cookbook
At the time of publication, the price is $32 USD.
*A small portion of sales from the Amazon link(s) above will go to support Wowhead's site operations.
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2023-11-22T14:26:40-06:00
nom nom
1
