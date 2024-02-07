This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo Patch 1.3.2 Launching Next Week - Patch Notes This Friday
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has revealed that Patch 1.3.2 of Diablo 4 will release sometime next week, with the patch notes being revealed this Friday.
Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that both a second hotfix and patch notes for Patch 1.3.2 would be coming this week, with the release of Patch 1.3.2 shortly after.
As of now, there is no word on if the widely-anticipated Leaderboards and Gauntlet are part of Patch 1.3.2. Players have been waiting for news regarding this release, since Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson
announced that the Leaderboards would be delayed
until a further, unknown date.
