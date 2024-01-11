Diablo Developer Update Livestream January 18th - Diablo 4 Season 3

Our next Developer Update Livestream begins on January 18 at 9 a.m. PST and will unearth details about the next season’s gameplay features, Season Journey, and quality-of-life updates. Plus, we’ll also share information about the new competitive leaderboard system—The Gauntlet.

Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, game design manager Daniel Tanguay, quest designer Madeleine James, and lead class designer Adam Jackson, as they delve into the danger awaiting you in Diablo IV’s third season. We’ll also hold a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live! Following the Developer Update Livestream’s conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the livestream so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.