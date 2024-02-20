This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo: Book of Prava Releases October 15
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 45 min ago
by
silec
A new official Diablo book called "Diablo: Book of Prava" has been listed on Amazon and other websites. The book is set to release on October 15 of this year.
Preorder Diablo: Book of Prava
At the time of publication the price is $29.95 USD.
Will this book be a precursor to the first Diablo 4 expansion Vessel of Hatred? The release date of the book makes it likely to coincide with the expansion's release that is set to launch in Late 2024. There is currently no information on the book itself besides the title.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Content Overview
Those looking to preorder Diablo: Book of Prava can find it on Amazon using the link below, or wherever books are sold!
1
Comment by
morgath99
on 2024-02-20T12:38:01-06:00
did blizzard became a book company under microsoft ?
Comment by
TobiasL
on 2024-02-20T12:57:40-06:00
did blizzard became a book company under microsoft ?
It's always been like that
1
