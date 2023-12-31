This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Year In Numbers Released - Necromancer & Sorcerer Most Popular Classes
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 23 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's been a massive year in the Diablo world - with Diablo 4's launch, first Season completion, expansion announcement at Blizzcon, and first Holiday event, Sanctuary has seen more "firsts" in 2023 than it has in years. To ring out the old and bring in the new, Blizzard has released a year in numbers graphic revealing some of the biggest stats of this incredible year!
With over a
trillion
monsters killed (that's a whopping 1,000,000,000,000!), millions of hardcore characters that met their demise, and Fresh Meat galore, Diablo 4 has hit some incredible milestones in its first year. While many might not be surprised by this, Necromancers and Sorcerers take the crown for the most popular classes. With incredibly powerful builds like Pentadot and Ball Lightning, no wonder so many players enjoy them!
How many of those deaths by the Butcher can you claim this year? Let us know in the comments below - and see you in Sanctuary in the New Year!
1
Comment by
LunaNera
on 2023-12-31T14:55:27-06:00
Sorcerer and necromancer you say ? Time to drop the nerf hammer !
1
