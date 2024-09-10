This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 x Trolli Promotion - Rewards Added on Vessel of Hatred Launch
Blizzard has clarified the Diablo 4 x Trolli promotion, revealing that rewards will be received on Vessel of Hatred's launch, but codes can be redeemed now.
The recent Trolli promotions for both World of Warcraft and Diablo 4 have begun, but unlike
World of Warcraft's Gummi pet
, players looking for their Diablo 4 rewards were stumped when they couldn't find anything in-game. Players will have to wait until the release of Vessel of Hatred to receive their new cosmetics!
Trolli Promotion Page
Heya! Thanks for bringing this up.
Redeeming the codes still counts on the backend as an entitlement and the items will be added on the launch of Vessel of Hatred (October 8th). This is why they aren’t appearing just yet!
