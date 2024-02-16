This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Wins Online Game of the Year Award At DICE Awards 2024
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
silec
Diablo 4 has been awarded Online Game of the Year at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards! Unlike other awards shows, these awards are voted on solely by a panel of game developers.
Diablo 4 came out ahead of the other nominees in the category which were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Omega Strikers, Street Fighter 6, and THE FINALS. Congratulations to the Diablo team at Blizzard.
