Diablo 4 Week 3 Leaderboard Roundup - Scores Drop Further, Rogue Climbs the Ranks
Diablo IV
Posted
45 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Gauntlet has officially wrapped its third week! A widely requested Diablo 4 feature, these leaderboards have been requested since launch, and The Gauntlet has now settled into its weekly schedule. We're taking a look at the final rankings in Week 3 of the Gauntlet and Leaderboards - and what it shows for each class.
Diablo 4 Gauntlet Build Tier List Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide
Editor's Note:
Due to the nature of leaderboards only recording the Top 10 in the Hall of the Ancients, some of this data was taken from a snapshot of leaderboard scores at approximately 10pm EST on Monday, March 25. The data has changed since then, however we're using this snapshot as a way to discuss and analyze overall averages for the week in as transparent a way as possible.
Additionally, due to the fact that many players have elected to make their profiles private on the leaderboards, we're currently exploring the best way to present this data as accurately and faithfully as possible. We may incorporate feedback and suggestions, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Week 3 Standard - Highest Known Build Scores vs Highest Class Score
We're once again seeing a severely diminished variety of builds at the top of the leaderboards in Week 3. All classes have dwindled to one build with little variation - even
Charge Barbarians
dropped
Hammer of the Ancients
variants and seemed firmly settled on
Whirlwind
versions of the build. All the familiar faces are here - the best builds haven't really shifted in meta since the end of Week 1.
In a fascinating twist of events, Rogues have climbed to the middle of the pack - whether this maintains in later weeks remains to be seen. This could be due to optimizations found within the
Barrage Rogue
build, or it could be due to the sheer size of the map - and the distinct lack of mobility Necromancers possess.
Privacy settings on the leaderboards continue to pose a problem. While several Number 1 spots have public profiles now (a stark contrast to earlier days and last week), we're still only seeing about a 50% public profile rate at best - and around 30% at worst. Time will tell what solutions Blizzard introduces for this issue in the future, but for now, we can only work with the data visible to us.
Week 3 Standard and Hardcore - Top 100 Average Scores by Class
We're seeing another fairly drastic reduction in overall scores in Week 3, even more of a dip than Week 2 showed. Losing roughly 200,000 score for each class across the board, there's no change in order, but simply a reduction in insane scoring. Druids maintained superiority once again over Necromancers, and Rogues lagged at the back of the pack - Barbarians and Sorcerers remain the cream of the crop.
This week's map was large and sprawling, and even without Week 2's annoying slowing enemies, this layout seemed to be the primary reason for the reduction overall. Slower classes such as Necromancers will continue to struggle in larger maps, while high-mobility Barbarians and Sorcerers can climb the ranks easily. Once again, Rogues pose as the largest outlier - Hardcore Rogues in particular are barely keeping up with the rest of the classes, and once again failed to even officially gain 100 legitimate entries on the leaderboards (see How Was This Data Calculated for details). It's unknown if the "zero score" entries will continue moving forward - having a default entry on the Leaderboards due to allowing time to run out seems to be an oversight, but it could have been relatively easily overlooked.
It's too soon to tell if Blizzard will use these scores to address class tuning going forward. DPS Rankings in World of Warcraft have been similarly used for tuning purposes, so there is precedent - but we don't yet know for sure how much impact Leaderboards may have on future metas in Seasons to come.
How Was This Data Calculated?
While we can't see every single build in the Top 10 due to privacy settings, we are working with the data visible and available to us via public profiles and overall scores. A key part of the Leaderboards, being able to inspect each player's build, is currently in a difficult position. Commonly, the top-ranked player on a Leaderboard has their settings on Private, meaning no information can be gained from their build - only their score.
For our rankings, this means we have to compare known versus unknown builds. We've taken data from builds and profiles not set to private, and as such considered verifiable, and compared it to the number one score on each specific leaderboard. In order to fully analyze build data, changes would need to be made by Blizzard to provide build visibility while maintaining player privacy if they so choose.
The scores in the Standard and Hardcore charts reflect the average of the Top 100 players from each class Leaderboard. The Hardcore data sets required some adjustments, as a method has been discovered in which players ranked on the Leaderboards with a score of 0 - these entries were removed, and the overall pool was reduced so as not to falsely lower averages with 0 scores. The data sample for the two average charts was taken on Monday, March 25, at approximately 10pm EST, while the data for the build scores chart was taken from the Hall of the Ancients during the weekly reset.
What are your thoughts on Week 3 of the Gauntlet and Leaderboards in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
EuAmoPinguins
on 2024-03-26T13:39:41-05:00
F necromancer
1
