Diablo 4 Week 2 Leaderboard Roundup - Tunnels and Slows Lowered Scores
Diablo IV
Posted
5 hr 21 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Gauntlet has officially wrapped its second week! A widely requested Diablo 4 feature, these leaderboards have been requested since launch, and The Gauntlet has now settled into its weekly schedule. We're taking a look at the final rankings in Week 2 of the Gauntlet and Leaderboards - and what it shows for each class.
Diablo 4 Gauntlet Build Tier List Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide
Editor's Note:
Due to the nature of leaderboards only recording the Top 10 in the Hall of the Ancients, some of this data was taken from a snapshot of leaderboard scores at approximately 8:30pm EST on Monday, March 18. The data has changed since then, however we're using this snapshot as a way to discuss and analyze overall averages for the week in as transparent a way as possible.
Additionally, due to the fact that many players have elected to make their profiles private on the leaderboards, we're currently exploring the best way to present this data as accurately and faithfully as possible. We may incorporate feedback and suggestions, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Week 2 Standard - Highest Known Build Scores vs Highest Class Score
With Week 2 coming to an end, so too is the era of build variety ending. All classes except Druid have seemed to condense into a Meta Gauntlet Build, with Druids providing moderately more variety in their chosen builds. Those builds have also not changed much since Week 1 -
Blizzard Sorcerer
and every flavor of
Charge Barbarians
still dominate their respective charts, and were clear front runners even from early days of the Gauntlet race.
Interestingly, Necromancers dropped into the lowest brackets this week, likely due to the difference in map layout in the Gauntlet Week 2. Lower mobility classes really felt the hurt, whereas those who could freely maneuver the cramped tunnels had a much easier time. It will be interesting to see if Necromancers climb the ladder over Rogues again this week, with a new map layout on the horizon.
Privacy settings on the leaderboards continue to pose a problem. While several Number 1 spots have public profiles now (a stark contrast to earlier days and last week), we're still only seeing about a 50% public profile rate at best - and around 30% at worst. Time will tell what solutions Blizzard introduces for this issue in the future, but for now, we can only work with the data visible to us.
Week 2 Standard and Hardcore - Top 100 Average Scores by Class
Overall, Week 2 has seen a rather significant reduction in overall average scores for most classes. While Sorcerers held steady despite a small dip, Necromancers dropped dramatically, leaving Druids firmly in the upper middle of the pack. The overall rankings may not have changed, but it's fascinating to see what happens when something like the layout of the maps changes.
Given that this map focused more on a spread-out layout and held enemies that could annoyingly slow players, it makes sense that classes with less mobility fared worse this week - Necromancers have been notoriously slow since the launch of Diablo 4. Once again, Rogues pose as a larger outlier - Hardcore Rogues in particular dropped drastically in average score, as well as overall player count, failing to even officially gain 100 legitimate entries (see How Was This Data Calculated for details). It's unknown if the "zero score" entries will continue moving forward - having a default entry on the Leaderboards due to allowing time to run out seems to be an oversight, but it could have been relatively easily overlooked.
It's too soon to tell if Blizzard will use these scores to address class tuning going forward. DPS Rankings in World of Warcraft have been similarly used for tuning purposes, so there is precedent - but we don't yet know for sure how much impact Leaderboards may have on future metas in Seasons to come.
How Was This Data Calculated?
While we can't see every single build in the Top 10 due to privacy settings, we are working with the data visible and available to us via public profiles and overall scores. A key part of the Leaderboards, being able to inspect each player's build, is currently in a difficult position. Commonly, the top-ranked player on a Leaderboard has their settings on Private, meaning no information can be gained from their build - only their score.
For our rankings, this means we have to compare known versus unknown builds. We've taken data from builds and profiles not set to private, and as such considered verifiable, and compared it to the number one score on each specific leaderboard. In order to fully analyze build data, changes would need to be made by Blizzard to provide build visibility while maintaining player privacy if they so choose.
The scores in the Standard and Hardcore charts reflect the average of the Top 100 players from each class Leaderboard. The Hardcore data sets required some adjustments, as a method has been discovered in which players ranked on the Leaderboards with a score of 0 - these entries were removed, and the overall pool was reduced so as not to falsely lower averages with 0 scores. The data sample for the two average charts was taken on Monday, March 18, at approximately 8:30pm EST, while the data for the build scores chart was taken from the Hall of the Ancients during the weekly reset.
What are your thoughts on Week 2 of the Gauntlet and Leaderboards in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
