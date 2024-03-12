This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Week 1 Leaderboard Roundup - Sorcerers Dominate, 1 Million Score Threshold Broken
Posted
44 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
The Gauntlet is finally closing its first week, and with it, the Leaderboards are opening the Hall of the Ancients! A widely requested Diablo 4 feature, these leaderboards have been requested since launch, and the battle for the first week's Top 10 spots was fierce. We're taking a look at the final rankings in Week 1 of the Gauntlet and Leaderboards - and what it shows for each class.
Editor's Note:
Due to the nature of leaderboards only recording the Top 10 in the Hall of the Ancients, some of this data was taken from a snapshot of leaderboard scores at approximately 8:30pm EST on Monday, March 11. The data has changed since then, however we're using this snapshot as a way to discuss and analyze overall averages for the week in as transparent a way as possible.
Additionally, due to the fact that many players have elected to make their profiles private on the leaderboards, we're currently exploring the best way to present this data as accurately and faithfully as possible. We may incorporate feedback and suggestions, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Week 1 Standard - Highest Known Build Scores vs Highest Class Score
At the end of our first week, the variety we saw in builds on Day 1 has dwindled to almost nothing. As expected,
Charge Barbarians
of several flavors took over the Top 10 leaderboard, while
Ball Lightning Sorcerer
was dethroned entirely by
Blizzard Sorcerer
, a latecomer to the week. Sorcerers by far dominated this first ranking week, almost clearing 1.5 million in total score - an absolutely insane feat. Rogues were able to edge up slightly over Necromancers to end the week, but it cost them their build variety entirely -
Barrage Rogue
dominates with few others seeing the light of day. Druids maintained their middle-of-the-pack status, while Necromancers weren't quite able to keep up - but still maintained a Top 10 that squeaked out over 1 million points for the number one spot.
It should be noted that Sorcerers are the outlier here - all other classes, to varying degrees, were fairly competitive in their absolute top scores. Sorcerers, however, have mobility other classes do not - and the ability to leave damaging abilities several screens behind them to keep killing while other classes must stand and fight. It will be interesting to see how the meta unfolds going forward - and if Sorcerers will stay on top for long.
As it was predicted earlier in the week, privacy settings on the leaderboards are posing a problem. While several Number 1 spots have public profiles now (a stark contrast to earlier in the week), we're still only seeing about a 50% public profile rate at best - and around 30% at worst. Time will tell what solutions Blizzard introduces for this issue in the future, but for now, we can only work with the data visible to us.
Week 1 Standard and Hardcore - Top 100 Average Scores by Class
What we saw on Day 1 held true for the rest of the week - Sorcerers and Barbarians dominated both Standard and Hardcore, but swapped places in each. The Necromancer and Druid community is almost dead even in both cases, indicated excellent class balance between the two, and Rogue unfortunately lags to the back of the pack.
The interesting thing is the disparity between Rogues and every other class. While Barbarians and Sorcerers are clearly outliers at the top of the curve, Rogue is the direct opposite - so low as to indicate something may be off in the tuning of the class as a whole. As a hybrid class, Rogues suffer a bit from Jack-of-all-Trades syndrome - with so many options, they don't have the depth of a specialized toolkit in the same way that, say, Barbarians have: Barbarians are very comfortable in their melee role, while Rogues flex between Melee, Ranged, and everything in between, and have to adjust their skills to reflect this.
It's too soon to tell if Blizzard will use these scores in order to address class tuning going forward. DPS Rankings in World of Warcraft have been similarly used for tuning purposes, so there is precedent - but we don't yet know for sure how much impact Leaderboards may have on future metas in Seasons to come.
How Was This Data Calculated?
While we can't see every single build in the Top 10 due to privacy settings, we are working with the data visible and available to us via public profiles and overall scores. A key part of the Leaderboards, being able to inspect each player's build, is currently in a difficult position. It's common that the top-ranked player on a Leaderboard has their settings on Private, meaning no information can be gained from their build - only their score.
For our rankings, this means we have to compare known versus unknown builds. We've taken data from builds and profiles not set to private, and as such considered verifiable, and compared it to the number one score on each specific leaderboard. In order to fully analyze build data, changes would need to be made by Blizzard in order to provide build visibility while maintaining player privacy if they so choose.
The scores in the Standard and Hardcore charts reflect the average of the Top 100 players from each class Leaderboard. The Hardcore leaderboards have been fully filled out for each class, so no class has fewer data points on this data set. The data sample for the two average charts was taken on Monday, March 11, at approximately 8:30pm EST, while the data for the build scores chart was taken from the Hall of the Ancients during the weekly reset.
What are your thoughts on the first full week of the Gauntlet and the launch of Leaderboards in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
