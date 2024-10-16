Diablo 4 Vinyl Records Available for Pre-Order - Includes In-Game Mount Trophy





Time and time again, the Diablo franchise has both defined and redefined the gold standard for the action RPG genre, and the fourth installment is no exception. In Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment blended the series’ signature dungeon-crawling with open-world, play-as-you-will exploration and densely tactical PVP skirmishes to create an experience that is both strikingly iconic and wholly new.



That innovative gameplay sings even sweeter against the game’s grimly dark backdrop. Dripping with demonic, transgressive style, the look and feel of Diablo IV is unlike anything else in games.



But it’s not just about the compelling visuals — hell has never sounded sweeter, too. Composers Leo Kaliski, Ted Reedy, Ryan Amon and Derek Duke saw to that, crafting an epic soundscape that’s one part Mephestophilan and one part Medieval. We at iam8bit felt it was fiendishly important to capture that mood for your turntable.



This is the Diablo IV 4xLP, four infernal discs jam-packed with the music of Blizzard Entertainment’s hack-and-slash masterwork. We’ve styled the vinyl treatment to pay homage to some of the game’s iconic classes, and named each color after classic moves: Grizzly Rage Gold, Grim Harvest Green, Frost Nova Blue, & Rapture Red.



Plus, we tapped the talented Ryan Brinkerhoff to craft album art in-line with that celebration of Diablo IV’s fighters. Each sleeve is a tribute to a different class’s strength and iconography. The whole thing comes together with outer album art that would make Lilith herself blush.



As an extra-special treat, we’re also including a code for an in-game Mount Trophy in DiabloⓇ IV, usable by all classes. Getting around Sanctuary’s no easy task, but it’s a hell of a lot better when you’re looking your best — and nothing’s swankier than a precious ornament for your ride. Whether you’re playing co-op with a friend or fighting online foes, you’ll be able to show off your devotion in style. Claim your code on Battle.net to unlock it in-game on all platforms.



There’s nothing Faustian about this bargain. The Diablo IV 4xLP simply needs to be a part of your collection.



Note: The download code for the in-game Mount Trophy will be included with the record, and will ship inside the record’s packaging.



