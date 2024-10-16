Diablo 4 Vinyl Records Available for Pre-Order - Includes In-Game Mount Trophy

I'm in, I love the game's signature sound tracks right from the original Diablo's acoustic guitar to the enchanting violin music in Reaper of Souls. What I have heard in the new iteration including it's fresh expansion has also been very captivating to my audiophile sensibilities.I'll gripe once though, it should have been included in the game purchase, especially for those who bought the epic version, if not a CD, then free downloads from the Blizzard store.Thank you iam8bit, many kudos to you for this opportunity.