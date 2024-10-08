Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Week 1 Twitch Drops - Sorcerer and Necromancer Cosmetics

Week 1 Twitch Drops: Sorcerer and Necromancer

Start Time: October 8, 10 a.m. PDT

End Time: October 15, at 9:59 a.m PDT

Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Ringmaster’s Word Two-Handed Staff Item Cosmetic (Sorcerer) and Wrangler’s Hook Scythe Item Cosmetic (Necromancer)—in Jungle Moss and Twitch Purple Weapon Recolors—for all your demon-slaying needs. Keep the momentum for a total of 6 hours to earn the Guise of the Grand Vizier (Sorceror) and Guise of the Tombkeeper (Necromancer) Back Trophy.