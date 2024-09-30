Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Pre-Load Times - PC Available Tonight, Console on October 5, Steam at Launch

Launch and Pre-Load Schedule

Pre-Load Vessel of Hatred before Launch

Hone your blades and ready your quivers, for the reign of Hatred has nearly arrived. In anticipation of Vessel of Hatred and the upcoming new Season, pre-download is available early on Battle.net, Xbox®, and PlayStation® platforms.

Note that you will be able to pre-download this patch that contains Vessel of Hatred and our next Seasons content regardless of whether you have purchased the Vessel of Hatred Expansion.

Platform Pre-Download Available Battle.net September 30, at 4 p.m. PDT Console (Xbox® and PlayStation®) October 5, at 4 p.m. PDT

Steam users will be able to download the update when Vessel of Hatred goes live on October 7, at 4 p.m. PDT.

