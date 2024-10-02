Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Sorcerer Class Changes - Lightning Spear and Winterglass Nerfed

Blizzard

Base Skill:



Summon a familiar matching the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. It seeks enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element's damage.

Fire: Applies 40 94 % Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies.

% Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies. Cold: Applies 15% Chill to enemies.

Lightning: Stuns enemies for 1 second.

Your Familiars' elements no longer depends on your previous cast Skill, and instead follows a set sequence of Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire.

While you have at least two different element Familiars active, you gain 3% Damage Reduction.

Key Passive: Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different . After gaining 100 stacks you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:



25% increased damage

25% increased damage 45% Mana Regeneration

20% Attack Speed

Reduce all cooldowns by 4/8/12%.

You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.

You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.

Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy Skills deal 1/2/3% increased damage for each Skill you have equipped of their type.

Affixes:



+X% Non-Physical Damage

+X% Non-Physical Damage +X% Familiar Explosion Size

+X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice

+X to Familiar

After hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts become waves that pierce and deal (200-240% Weapon Damage) Critical Shock Damage.

Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing (50-70% Weapon Damage) damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.

After channeling for 2 seconds it deals (30-70% Weapon Damage) Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.

+% Chance for to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for to do Double Damage.

+% Size

+% Blizzard Size

+% Teleport Nova Size

Fundamental Release: Each Fire, Lightning, and Cold attack you make against an enemy increases the damage it takes from your attacks by 10% per element, up to 30%.

Lightning Cutter: +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence

: +10% Non-Physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

Overdrive: 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +20 Armor

Electromagnetism: 5% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Maximum Life

: +10% Damage to Burning Enemies / 16% Damage to Eiltes

: 6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction / 3% Resistance to All Elements

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120 200 % that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.

Sorcerer

The tooltip for Unstable Currents has been updated to state "unleashed" instead of "is also cast."

Only 12 Lightning Spears can exist at one time. Any new ones created will destroy the oldest one.

Lightning surge now also hits the original target as well as surrounding enemies.

Previous: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

Now: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50% and Burns enemies for 10% damage over 6 seconds.

Barrier amount now scales with Maximum life instead of Base Life.

Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 1 second.

Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Stun duration increased from 0.5 to 1 second.

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 8 seconds.

No longer gains stacks from automatic casts, and can only occur every 0.2 seconds.

Previous: You deal increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 5% after 5 seconds.

Now: You deal 6/12/18% increased Burning damage. This bonus is increased to 25/50/75% to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Now caps its bonuses at 30 active Conjurations. Tooltip updated for clarity.

Tooltip now properly conveys critical damage scaling.

The effect can now only happen every 0.2 seconds but will deal extra damage for each trigger missed while on cooldown.

Damage increased to 50-1050% Weapon Damage from 50-70%.

Previous: You deal 15-30% more damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.

Now: You deal 15-35% increased damage while is active. This amount is increased by another 15% against Frozen enemies.

Previous: You deal 30-45% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal 70-100% increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Now: You deal 6% increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 30% after 5 seconds. Additionally, you deal 10-30% increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life.

Now drops more Meteorites.

Teleport Size affix replaced by Chance for to Deal Double Damage.

Incinerate Size affix replaced with Chance for to Deal Double Damage.

Cooldown Reduction for Conjuration skills affix has been swapped with the inherent All Resistances affix.

Previous: For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15% increased damage for 4 seconds, up to 40-60%. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Now: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by 10-25% for 85 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different .

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.

Effect reworded, but functionality unchanged.

Previous: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 30-0% less damage.

Now: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 70-100% of normal damage.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

A new utility recipe for Incinerate Size, Meteor Size, and Firewall Size has been added.

A chance for to Deal Double Damage tempering affix has been added to : Fiery.

double cast tempering affix changed to Chance for Lightning Spear to Deal Double Damage.

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

Casted Hydras have +X Heads

+X% Chance for a Second when Cast

+X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Swipe Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

Incinerate Size, Meteor Size, and Firewall Size removed from the Pyromancer Augments Recipe.

Blizzard Damage and Ice Spike Damage removed from the Recipe.

Teleport Damage removed from the Recipe.

Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.

Teleport Nova Size moved from Shock Augments - Discharge recipe to the new Sorcerer. Innovation Utility recipe.

Size moved from recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe.

Blizzard Size moved from recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe.

Conjuration Damage replaced with Familiar Damage on the Offensive recipe.

Fire Damage Over Time removed from the recipe.

Familiar Lucky Hit Chance added to the Utility recipe.

Paragon Updates

Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.

Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.

Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:



Single Resist 10%.

Single Resist 10%. Max Single Resist 3%.

Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.

Life Per Second increased by 2x.

Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.

Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.





Damage to Elites changed to Critical Strike Damage.

Cap increased from 80% to 90%.

Now requires 30 Intelligence for every 2% instead of 20.





Damage to Chilled changed to Lucky Hit (as secondary).

Damage to Chilled changed to Vulnerable Damage.

changed to Blessing.





Damage to Stunned changed to Lightning Damage.

Vulnerable Damage changed to Critical Strike Damage.

Max Mana changed to Cost Reduction.

Devastate



Critical Strike Damage changed to Crackling Energy Damage.

Crackling Energy Damage changed to Critical Strike Chance.





Max Mana changed to Conjuration Cooldown Reduction.

Blessing



Healing Received changed to Max Life.

Damage to Elites changed to Attack Speed.

Studied (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence Now: (Studied) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Explosive (replacing )



Previous: +10% Fire Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Fire Resistance / +10 Intelligence Now: (Explosive) 15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second

Now: +4% Potion Healing / +25 Life per 5 Seconds

Previous: +10% Fire Damage / +10% Fire Damage Over Time

Now: (Ashes) +10% Fire Resistance / +25 Life per 5 Seconds

Safeguard



Previous: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +100 Armor

Previous: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +100 Armor Now: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +20 Armor

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed

Now: () 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +4% Healing Received

Previous: 5% Damage Reduction from Enemies / +10 Intelligence

Now: (Explosive) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Elemental Favor (replacing Chilling)



Previous: +10% Cold Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Cold Resistance / +10 Intelligence Now: (Elemental Favor) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

Frigid (replacing )



Previous: +10% Cold Damage / 4% Chill Application

Previous: +10% Cold Damage / 4% Chill Application Now: (Frigid) 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / +10 Intelligence

Now: (Cryomancy) +10% Cold Damage / +10 Intelligence

Overwhelming



Previous: +15% Damage to Stunned Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites

Previous: +15% Damage to Stunned Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites Now: +10% Lightning Resistance / +20 Armor

Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Now: +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence

Shock Resistant (replacing )



Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second Now: (Shock Resistant) +10% Lightning Resistance / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite

Now: (Shelter) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor

Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Now: (Devastate) +17% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

(replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence Now: () +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / +3% Resistance to All Elements

Now: (Resistant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor

Tactical (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence Now: (Tactical) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / 4% Maximum Life

Now: (Toughened) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second

Now: (Blessing) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

Bug Fixes

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where certain Fire and Cold damage effects didn't work properly with Enlightenment.

Fixed an issue where automatic casts from granted Enlightenment stacks.

Fixed an issue where the increased chance to spawn a familiar was not displayed in the Familiar description after acquiring the legendary paragon node.

Fixed an issue where free casts from the Enchantment effect could be triggered when casting Skills on cooldown while Channeling Incinerate.

Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for was additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Enchantment did not properly benefit from the .

Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy motes would remain after dying during an Encounter.

Fixed an issue where s from the Blizzard Enchantment did not benefit from the duration increase granted by .

Fixed an issue where triggered inconsistently with Teleport Enchant evades.

Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy triggers chained to additional enemies in the opposite way as intended. (Ex: 70% chance was a better chance for it to happen than 90%. 100% chance was actually 0% chance. (Joke? 100% of the time, it works none of the time)

Fixed an issue where active s would not dissipate after the player died when was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Attacks Reduce Evade Cooldown affix did not reduce the first Teleport Enchantment cooldown applied when equipping the Oculus.

Fixed an issue where stacks were not being removed if a player unequipped the skill while Hydras were active.

Fixed an issue where the didn't trigger for skills that didn't cost mana, such as augmented by .

Fixed an issue where 's tooltip did not show a damage percentage when Advanced Tooltips Information was enabled.

Fixed an issue where beams from s Aspect were not scaling with Incinerate Size Tempering Affixes.

