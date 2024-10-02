Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Rogue Class Changes - Victimize Fixed, Melee Buffed

Blizzard

Additions

Rogue

Base Skill: Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing 42 58 % damage. You gain 20% Movement Speed and 10% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives.

58 % damage. You gain 20% Movement Speed and 10% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives. Enhanced Dance: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.

Methodical Dance: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.

Disciplined Dance: Each Dance of Knives knife Slows enemies by 25% for 3 seconds and has a 20% chance to pierce.

Key Passive: Dealing 3 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

3/6/9% Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills.

4/8/12% Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.

After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45% increased damage.

Affixes



Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance

Inherent: +X% Shadow Resistance Inherent: +X% Resistance to All Elements

+X% Critical Strike Chance

+X% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

X% Cooldown Reduction

+X to

Casting increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33 for 3-6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.

When entering Stealth, create a cloud that deals (600-780% of Weapon Damage) Poison damage over 6 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance when hitting or killing a Frozen enemy to create an ice splinter that fires away from them dealing (25%-50% of Weapon Damage) Cold damage and Chilling for 20-30%.

Knives from Dance of Knives have a 50% chance to shatter into 6 shards of metal on hit, dealing 100-120% Physical damage. Dance of Knives now spends Combo Points, granting up to 3 additional Charges that can exceed the Maximum.

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Waves to Cast Twice

Cleaves for +X% Damage

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Basic to better reflect its existing contents

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Core to better reflect its existing contents

Danse Macabre: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 50%.

Assassin: 2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies , +4% Maximum Life

, +4% Maximum Life Acrobat: +16% Damage to Elites, +10 Dexterity +2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Skulker: +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies, +4% Maximum Life +2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Giant Killer: 2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction +16% Damage to Elites , +3% Resistance to All Elements

, +3% Resistance to All Elements Brawler: 4.5% Damage reduction from Close Enemies, +12% Damage to Close Enemies

Ranger: 6% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies, +15% Damage to Distant Enemies

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120 200 % that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.

Rogue

Previous: While is active you gain 20% Movement speed.

Now: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed. Moving through enemies refreshes its duration.

Previous: Moving through enemies while blade shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through 3 enemies your next blade shift will daze enemies for 2 seconds.

Now: Casting a skill that isn't empowers your next Blade Shift to deal 100% more damage.

Damage increased from 30% to 35%.

Threshold to cause Vulnerable changed from 85% life to 95% life.

Energy regeneration bonus increased from 30% to 50%.

Previous: Damaging an enemy with stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Now: Shadow Step deals 200% more damage. Casting Shadow Step reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Now also grants Unhindered.

Previous: The Skill that breaks always makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Now: The Skill that breaks Concealment is always a Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Previous: The Skill that breaks will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Now: Casting Concealment grants 10% Dodge Chance and increases the Movement Speed bonus to 60% for 5 seconds.

Previous: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after Casting .

Now: You gain Stealth and Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.

Baseline: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Previous: If kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 12 seconds.

Now: Enemies that resist Death Trap's pull in are hit again for 120% of Death Trap's damage.

Baseline first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Previous: ' first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Now: Rain of Arrows deals 60 40 % increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Imbuement Bonus increased from 30% to 50%.

Tooltip now states: Gain a bonus based on the weapons used in your attack.

Now scales from 15% of Damage to Close rather than 10% of Damage vs Crowd Controlled.

Energy regen while moving increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Now gains damage to Basic skills along with Agility/Subterfuge while the buff is active.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 62% of the damage to them and surrounding enemies.

Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing damage to them and surrounding enemies. 's damage is increased by 120% of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Additionally, the effect now happens less frequently but stores up the damage of instances it would trigger for the next instance.

Base Damage Reduced to 60% from 80%.

Now counts for Channeled Cutthroat Skills.

Now only removes stacks when casting Marksman skills.

Healing while in stealth increased from 5% to 7%.

Previous: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight.

Now: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight. While Inner Sight is full, you gain 21-30% increased damage.

Now gives resistance on casting cast rather than when breaking stealth.

Previous: Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 5-15% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Now: Dealing direct damage with a non-Agility Skill after casting an Agility skill grants Stealth for 2 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 10-18% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Grenades now drop on your target if exiting Stealth with .

Damage increased from 60-100% to 90-130%.

Now happens less frequently in extreme situations.

Now happens less frequently in extreme situations.

Maximum stacks increased from 4 to 6, increasing maximum damage bonus from 58% to 87%.

Damage increased from 25-45% to 40-60%.

Damage increased from 25-45% to 35-55%.

Chance to spawn an arrow storm increased from 35-55% to 80-100%.

Window to dodge attacks reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.

Cooldown reduced from 20 to 10 seconds.

Skill ranks of Imbuement Skills increased from 2-3 to 4-6.

Fires Twice affix is now Double Damage for Rain of Arrows.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

+X% Chance for to Consume No Charges

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Duration

+X% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

Agile Augments

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Assassin Augments

Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Waves to Cast Twice

Damage removed from Recipe.

chance to Hit Twice has been changed to chance for Flurry to deal double damage.

chance to Hit Twice has been changed to chance for Rain of Arrows to deal double damage.

Temper Recipe: Ranks to replaced with Ranks to .

Persistence Temper Recipe: Ranks to Aftermath removed.

Paragon Updates

Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.

Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.

Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:



Single Resist 10%.

Single Resist 10%. Max Single Resist 3%.

Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.

Life Per Second increased by 2x.

Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.

Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.

Imbue damage has been increased across the board by 2.5 times.

Surgical



Damage changed to Cutthroat Damage.

Damage to Elites changed to Marksman Damage.

Bonus now applies to Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies instead of bonus damage to Distant Enemies.

Bonus now applies to Damage Reduction from Close Enemies instead of bonus damage to Close Enemies.

Bonus now applies to maximum life instead of Armor.





Vulnerable Damage changed to Damage.

Bonus now applies to armor instead of bonus to Crowd Controlled Enemies.





Trap Damage changed to Trap Size.

Trap Damage changed to Trap Size. Damage to Trapped changed to Critical Chance.

Punishment



Physical Damage changed to Damage.





Intelligence changed to Dexterity.

Poison Resistance changed to All Resistances.





Damage to Injured changed to Lucky Hit Chance.

Healing Received changed to Max Life.

Now applies its damage bonus against Bosses.

Outlaw (replacing )



Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Outlaw) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity

Imbuer



Previous: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical Damage

Previous: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical Damage Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity

Now: (Concoction) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Surgical (replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Surgical) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage

Now: (Haven) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Artificer (replacing )



Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 Dexterity Now: (Artificer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Now: (Deviant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Ensnarement (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 Dexterity Now: (Ensnarement) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +4% Potion Healing

Now: (Cunning) 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +3% Resistance to All Elements

Essential (replacing )



Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 Dexterity Now: (Essential) +14% Core Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Dexterity

Now: (Punishment) +10% Physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Targeted) +14% Core Damage / +16% Damage to Elites

Deliverance (replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Dexterity

Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Dexterity Now: (Deliverance) +35% Ultimate Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage

Now: (Training) 4% Maximum Life / +10% Poison Resistance

Misery (replacing )



Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Dexterity Now: (Misery) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite

Now: (Revitalize) +4% Healing Received / +20 Armor

Fundamentals (replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Dexterity Now: (Fundamentals) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Previous: +35% Basic Damage / +10% Damage

Now: (Lawless) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Bug Fixes

Rogue

Fixed an issue where stacks of could be lost after healing, evading, or another Skill was automatically cast from an Aspect or Unique item.

Fixed an issue where the poison cloud from the Aspect of Poisonous Clouds could trigger Lucky Hits.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect and the actual area of effect did not match for casts.

Fixed an issue where the duration of Dance of Knives was shorter than intended.

Fixed an issue where Dance of Knives could become unable to be cast if the Skill was used repeatedly while no charges were available.

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the legendary node could affect non-critical strike damage.

Fixed an issue where used with couldn't fire through Chilling Winds.

Fixed an issue where Victimize's Vulnerable Damage bonus did not properly scale with the listed value.

Fixed an issue where Weakened Ice barricades could not be attacked with using .

Fixed an issue where the dash from was less responsive than intended.

Fixed an issue where was gaining more benefit from Imbuement Skills than intended. As compensation for this change, we have also increased the benefit of and . These changes can be seen in the Rogue section for balance changes.

Fixed an issue where was triggering Lucky Hit effects more often than intended.

Skill TreeAll class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.Active SkillDance of Knives - Cutthroat Agility Skill - 6 Charges, 1 second Charge CooldownPassive SkillsAlchemical AdmixtureTarget PracticeBalestraEvasiveUnto DawnUnique ItemPitfighter's Gull - Unique RingPowerLegendary AspectsAspect of Poisonous Clouds: Offensive AspectShards: Offensive AspectAspect of Star Shards: Offensive AspectTempering RecipesAgile Augments - New Weapon RecipeAssassin Augments - New Weapon RecipeWarped Augments - New Weapon RecipeBasic Augments — RogueCore Augments — RogueParagon BoardLegendary NodeRare NodesGeneralParagon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.Legendary AspectsSkillsPassivesLegendary Aspects'ss Aspects Aspect's'sUnique ItemsTemperingGeneralNew Recipe Sharpened FinesseTempering Recipe has been split into two recipes- DayRogueAll Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.Basic Augments - RogueCore Augments - RogueOther Tempering Changes:GeneralRare node:Armor nodes Increased by 50%.: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.Healing Received increased by 1.5x.RogueHavenCheapshotVeiled changed to .RevitalizeGlyphStarter BoardBoardConcoction (replacing )BoardHaven (replacing )BoardDeviant (replacing )BoardCunning (replacing )BoardPunishment (replacing )Targeted (replacing )BoardTraining (replacing )BoardRevitalize (replacing )BoardLawless (replacing )