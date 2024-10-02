Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Necromancer Class Changes - Minion Buffs, Aspect Tuning

Blizzard

Additions

Necromancer

Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.

Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls absorbed become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. When damaging enemies affected by Soulrift, you have a 5% chance to absorb their soul.

Key Passive: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15% increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 30% (Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30% of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.

While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.

Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.

You deal 5/10/15% increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.

Lucky Hit: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 7 5 % of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.

Affixes



X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier

X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier X% Resource Generation

X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage

+X to

Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.

Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. deals 80-120% of normal damage.

When explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.

Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.

+X% Duration

+X% Explosion Size

+X% Duration

+X% Nova Size

+X% explosion size

+X% Duration

+X% Blight Size

+X% Decompose Explosion Size

+X% Soulrift Duration

+X% Sever Effect Size

+X% Reap Effect Duration

+X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration

Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10% increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10% each second they are Cursed, up to 40%.

: +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage

: +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life

Calculated: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor Meticulous: 3% Resistance to All Elements, +30 Armor

Meticulous: 3% Resistance to All Elements, +30 Armor Preservation: +10 Intelligence, +20 Armor +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, +10 Intelligence

+15% Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, +10 Intelligence Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence

Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120 200 % that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.

Necromancer





Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%.

Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%. Now - 's radius is increased by 15%.

Previous - has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.

Now - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Damage Reduction duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

's Attack Speed duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.

Reworked



Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.

Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first. Now - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

Previous - After casting 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

Now - Blood Lance deals 15% increased Critical Strike Damage and 15% increased Overpower Damage.

Reworked



Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.

Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds. Now - Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

Blood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.

Damage increased from 45% to 90%.

Cooldown reduced from 70 to 60 seconds.

Previous: Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion.

Now: Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed and deal 3% increased damage for each active Minion.

Skeleton Priest Healing timer reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.

Minion Armor bonus increased from 4/8/12% to 8/16/24%.

Fortify amount increased from 2/4/6% to 5/10/15% of Maximum Life.

Armor conversion to Thorns increased from 70% to 200%.

Maximum Life increased from 15% to 20%.

Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.

Additional s now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.

The damage is now attributed to your Minions, and thus will scale with Minion Damage bonuses.

The damage is now attributed to your Golem, and thus will scale with Minion and Golem Damage bonuses.

Damage bonus now also applies to damage from your Minions.

Previous Affixes



Inherent: +50% Damage

Inherent: +50% Damage +126-180 Intelligence

+98-125% Critical Strike Damage

+70-85% Vulnerable Damage

+3-5 Ranks of Passive

Inherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage

+126-180 Intelligence

+36.5-50% Chance For to Deal Double Damage

also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds

+3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive

+126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for to Deal Double Damage.

Ranks of Affix replaced with Movement Speed.

The damage is now attributed to your Minions, and thus will scale with Minion Damage bonuses.

Armor Affix replaced with Chance for to Deal Double Damage.

Duration affix replaced with Chance for Blood Lance to Deal Double Damage.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice

Skeleton Mages Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.

Skeleton Warriors Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.

Golem Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.

Ranks of added to this recipe's Weapon Attunement.

Resource Generation while Wielding a Scythe affix replaced with Resource Generation with Two-Handed Weapons affix.

+X% Damage removed from

+X% Damage removed from

+X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the

Paragon Updates

Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.

Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.

Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:



Single Resist 10%.

Single Resist 10%. Max Single Resist 3%.

Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.

Life Per Second increased by 2x.

Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.

Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.

Flesh Horror



Minion Resistance to all elements changed to all resistances.

Minion Resistance to all elements changed to all resistances. Golems Armor changed to Armor.

Summon Damage changed to Golem Life %.

Critical Strike Damage changed to Corpse Attack Speed.

changed to Suffused Resistance.

changed to .

Seethe



Damage replaced with Damage to Healthy.

Splinter



Bone Critical Strike Damage changed to Critical Strike Damage.

Blood Empowered



Blood Orb damage changed to Blood damage.

Orb Healing has been Doubled.

Orb Healing has been Doubled.

Blood Orb Damage changed to Blood Damage.





Bonus now applies to Maximum Life instead of Damage While Fortified.

Damage while Healthy changed to Healing Received.





Shadow Damage changed to Resource Cost Reduction.

Grasp (replacing )



Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Minion Damage per 20% Attack Speed Bonus increased from 30% to 40%.

Miscreation



Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence

Rend (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence Now: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed

Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Seethe (replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike Damage

Now: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor

Erudite (replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum/ +100 Armor

Previous: 4% Maximum/ +100 Armor Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone Damage

Now: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Now: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Aggression (replacing )



Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence Now: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% Damage

Now: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life





Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation Now: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Intelligence

Now: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence

(replacing )



Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence Now: () +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor

Bug Fixes

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the Glyph did not grant its bonus damage to non-physical attacks.

Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.

Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the .

Fixed an issue where higher Item Power on could have lower affix ranges than intended.

Fixed an issue where Bonus projectiles fired from the effect of overlapped, which made it appear that bonus projectiles were never fired through this method.

Fixed an issue where the Bone Golem upgrade for shedding additional corpses was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where curses cast by minions while using could curse the player. (Curse upon your house, wanderer!)

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for displayed the bonus as additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Whither Legendary Paragon Node did not respect the 1200 Intelligence cap.

Fixed an issue where the Whither Legendary Paragon Node applied to damage over time inflicted on the player by the player, such as through .

