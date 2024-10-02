Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Necromancer Class Changes - Minion Buffs, Aspect Tuning

Blizzard
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.
Necromancer
Active Skill
Soulrift - Darkness Ultimate Skill - 50 second Cooldown
- Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.
- Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.
- Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls absorbed become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. When damaging enemies affected by Soulrift, you have a 5% chance to absorb their soul.
Passive Skills
Affliction
- Key Passive: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15% increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 30% (Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30% of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.
Titan's Fall
- While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.
Precision
- Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.
Finality
- You deal 5/10/15% increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.
Necrotic Fortitude
- Lucky Hit: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 7
5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.
Unique Item
The Unmaker - Unique Helm
- Affixes
X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier
- X% Resource Generation
- X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage
- +X to
Power
- Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.
Legendary Aspects
Reaping Lotus' Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. deals 80-120% of normal damage.
Phasing Poltergeist's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- When explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony - Offensive Aspect
- Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.
Tempering Recipes
Bone Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Duration
- +X% Explosion Size
- +X% Duration
Blood Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Nova Size
- +X% explosion size
- +X% Duration
Decay Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Blight Size
- +X% Decompose Explosion Size
- +X% Soulrift Duration
Execution Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Sever Effect Size
- +X% Reap Effect Duration
- +X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10% increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10% each second they are Cursed, up to 40%.
Rare Nodes
- : +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage
- : +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life
Calculated: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor Meticulous: 3% Resistance to All Elements, +30 Armor
- Preservation:
+10 Intelligence, +20 Armor +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, +10 Intelligence
- Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence
- Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life
Balance Updates
General
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
Paragon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120
200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
- Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.
Necromancer
Skills
-
Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%.
- Now - 's radius is increased by 15%.
Reworked
- Previous - has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.
- Now - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.
- Damage Reduction duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.
- 's Attack Speed duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
- Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Reworked
Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Now - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
Reworked
- Previous - After casting 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
- Now - Blood Lance deals 15% increased Critical Strike Damage and 15% increased Overpower Damage.
- Reworked
Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.
- Now - Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.
- Blood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.
- Damage increased from 45% to 90%.
- Cooldown reduced from 70 to 60 seconds.
Passives
- Cooldown for spawning a Blood Orb reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.
- Movement Speed increased from 4/8/12% to 5/10/15% .
- Previous: Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion.
- Now: Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed and deal 3% increased damage for each active Minion.
- Skeleton Priest Healing timer reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.
- Minion Armor bonus increased from 4/8/12% to 8/16/24%.
- Fortify amount increased from 2/4/6% to 5/10/15% of Maximum Life.
Book of the Dead
Bone Golem Active Skill
- Armor conversion to Thorns increased from 70% to 200%.
Blood Golem Sacrifice
- Maximum Life increased from 15% to 20%.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of
- Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.
- Additional s now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.
- The damage is now attributed to your Minions, and thus will scale with Minion Damage bonuses.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony
- The damage is now attributed to your Golem, and thus will scale with Minion and Golem Damage bonuses.
- Damage bonus now also applies to damage from your Minions.
Unique Items
- Previous Affixes
Inherent: +50% Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +98-125% Critical Strike Damage
- +70-85% Vulnerable Damage
- +3-5 Ranks of Passive
New Affixes
- Inherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +36.5-50% Chance For to Deal Double Damage
- also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds
- +3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive
- +126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for to Deal Double Damage.
- Ranks of Affix replaced with Movement Speed.
- The damage is now attributed to your Minions, and thus will scale with Minion Damage bonuses.
- Armor Affix replaced with Chance for to Deal Double Damage.
- Duration affix replaced with Chance for Blood Lance to Deal Double Damage.
Tempering
General
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
Necromancer
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments -
- +X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments - Execution
- +X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice
- Skeleton Mages Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.
- Skeleton Warriors Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.
- Golem Inherit X% of your Thorns affix removed from this recipe.
- Ranks of added to this recipe's Weapon Attunement.
- Resource Generation while Wielding a Scythe affix replaced with Resource Generation with Two-Handed Weapons affix.
Other Tempering Updates:
- +X% Damage removed from
- +X% Damage removed from
- +X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the
Paragon Updates
General
- Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.
- Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.
- Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:
Single Resist 10%.
- Max Single Resist 3%.
Rare node:
- Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.
- Life Per Second increased by 2x.
Armor nodes Increased by 50%.
: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.
Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.
:
- Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.
- Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.
Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.
All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.
Healing Received increased by 1.5x.
Necromancer
- Flesh Horror
Minion Resistance to all elements changed to all resistances.
- Golems Armor changed to Armor.
- Summon Damage changed to Golem Life %.
Flesh Easter
- Critical Strike Damage changed to Corpse Attack Speed.
- changed to Suffused Resistance.
- changed to .
- Seethe
Damage replaced with Damage to Healthy.
- Splinter
Bone Critical Strike Damage changed to Critical Strike Damage.
changed to Suffused Resistance.
- Blood Empowered
Blood Orb damage changed to Blood damage.
Vampiric Blood
- Orb Healing has been Doubled.
- Orb Healing has been Doubled.
- Blood Orb Damage changed to Blood Damage.
-
Bonus now applies to Maximum Life instead of Damage While Fortified.
- Damage while Healthy changed to Healing Received.
-
Shadow Damage changed to Resource Cost Reduction.
Starter Board
- Grasp (replacing )
Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
- Minion Damage per 20% Attack Speed Bonus increased from 30% to 40%.
- Miscreation
Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence
Flesh-Eater Board
- Rend (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
Erudite (replacing )
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Seethe (replacing )
Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
Ruin
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike Damage
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor
Board
- Erudite (replacing )
Previous: 4% Maximum/ +100 Armor
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Calcified
- Previous: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone Damage
- Now: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
Splinter (replacing )
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
- Aggression (replacing )
Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence
Blooddrinker (replacing )
- Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% Damage
- Now: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life
Bloodbath Board
-
Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
Remedy
- Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence
Wither Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: () +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence
Gloom (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor
Bug Fixes
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where the Glyph did not grant its bonus damage to non-physical attacks.
- Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.
- Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the .
- Fixed an issue where higher Item Power on could have lower affix ranges than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Bonus projectiles fired from the effect of overlapped, which made it appear that bonus projectiles were never fired through this method.
- Fixed an issue where the Bone Golem upgrade for shedding additional corpses was inconsistent.
- Fixed an issue where curses cast by minions while using could curse the player. (Curse upon your house, wanderer!)
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for displayed the bonus as additive instead of multiplicative.
- Fixed an issue where the Whither Legendary Paragon Node did not respect the 1200 Intelligence cap.
- Fixed an issue where the Whither Legendary Paragon Node applied to damage over time inflicted on the player by the player, such as through .