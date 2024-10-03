This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Early Download Now Available on Battle.net
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4 Global Director of Community,
Adam Fletcher
, has announced that
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2
is now available for Early Download for all PC Battle.net users who own the expansion!
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Developer Livestream Summary
What class will you play first when Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8th? Let us know your launch day plans in the comments down below!
