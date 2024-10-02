Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Barbarian Class Changes - Skill Buffs, Aspect Tuning

Blizzard

Barbarian

Base Skill: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60 80 % Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 153 % Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.



Impact Lucky Hit Chance: 15%.

3

6

Key Passive: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10% Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.

Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.

Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.

After Overpowering, you deal 4/8/12% increased damage for 4 seconds.

Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10/20/30% of your Maximum Life.

Affixes



+X% Resistance to All Elements

Inherent: +X% Fire Resistance

X% Cooldown Reduction

Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage

+X to

+X to

Explode when activating , dealing Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage. You deal 60-80% increased Fire damage.

and launch up to 10 metal shards that deal ( 120-420% 80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.

Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.

Mighty Throw deals 15-35% increased damage and hurls another 2 weapons.

+X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from )

+X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive

+X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )

+X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )

+X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from )

+X% Effect Size (Moved from )

+X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)

+X% Mighty Throw Size

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.

Squall: +10.0% Dust Devil Damage, +10 Strength

Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage

Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor

Raw Power : +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength

: +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength Denial: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor

Tenacity: 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120 200 % that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.

Barbarian

Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.

Damage increased from 13% to 15%.

Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.

Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.

Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of you currently have.

Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.

Attack Speed per stack of increased from 5% to 6%.

Damage increased from 9.5% to 35 20 % Weapon Damage.

Before – Increase 's duration by 2 1 second.

second. Now – generates 60 Fury and has a 2 1 second increased Stun duration.

Before – generates 60 Fury.

Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 900 800 % increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by .

Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.

Damage increased from 88% to 100%.

Damage bonus increased from 12% to 15%.

Maximum stacks increased from 6 to 8.

Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.

Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.

Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.

Before – Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.

Now – Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 30 25 % Physical Damage Reduction bonus.

Elite Damage Reduction increased from 4% to 6%.

Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.

Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.

Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)

Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)

Damage bonus increased from 15-30% to 30-45%.

Previous: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-3.0 seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds.

Now: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by 10-30% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50%.

Damage increased from 10-40% to 30-60%.

Damage increased from 25-45% to 40-60%.

Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 10-40% to 30-60%.

Fire damage increased by 33%. (1.5-2.5 to 2- 3.3)

Damage bonus per 100 Strength increased from 20% to 25%.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

+X Skill Ranks to

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Flay Duration (Moved from )

Changed to a Utility recipe.

Renamed to Berserking Innovation.

+X% Dust Devil Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from )

+X% Earthquake Size (Moved from )

+X% Frenzy Duration

+X% Stun Duration (Moved from )

+X% Size

+X% Leap Size

+X% Dust Devil Size (Moved from )

Renamed to Natural Augments

+X% Dust Devil Damage (additive) removed

+X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for s to Cast Twice

+X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from )

+X% Brawling Skill Damage

+X% Weapon Mastery Damage

+X% Damage While is Active

The additive damage recipes for , Charge, and have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.

Paragon Updates

Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.

Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.

Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:



Single Resist 10%.

Single Resist 10%. Max Single Resist 3%.

Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.

Life Per Second increased by 2x.

Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.

Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.





Physical Damage changed to Vulnerable Damage.





Damage to Elites changed to Damage while Berserking.





Damage to Elites changed to Critical Strike Damage.

Berserking Duration changed to Critical Strike Chance.





Physical Damage changed to Overpower Damage.

Bonus now applies to Armor instead of Vulnerable damage.

changed to .





Bonus now applies to Attack Speed instead of Physical damage.

Bonus now applies to Attack Speed instead of Physical damage. Strength requirement changed to Dexterity.

Elite damage changed to Max fury.

Damage to Elites changed to Fury on Kill.

Movement Speed after Killing Elites increased from 14% to 20%.





Physical Damage changed to Damage to Close Enemies.

Physical Damage changed to Damage to Close Enemies. Stat threashold required to unlock bonus changed from Dexterity to Willpower.

duration reduced from 45% to 10%.

Armor changed to 10% Dust Devil Size.

Grit (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength Now: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding Enemies

Now: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Enraged (replacing )



Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration

Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration Now: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength

Berserker (replacing )



Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites

Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

Arrogance (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength Now: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable Damage

Now: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received

Bludgeoner (replacing )



Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage

Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage Now: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received

Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 Strength

Now: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength

(replacing )



Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites

Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength

Now: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength

Conditioned (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength Now: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength

Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Now: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received





Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength

Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

Dust Devil damage bonus increased from 10% to 25%.

Brawling Skill damage bonus increased from 18% to 25%.

Guaranteed Overpower timer reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

Bug Fixes

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where the legendary paragon node had an inaccurate tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the glyph didn't properly grant its legendary bonus.

Fixed an issue where Barbed Carapace and could double dip, which resulted in extreme amounts of Thorns being granted.

Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of and could result in 100% Damage reduction.

Fixed an issue where had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.

Fixed an issue where the could activate more frequently if was cancelled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for showed a higher damage value than it was dealing.

Skill TreeAll class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.Active SkillMighty Throw - Weapon Mastery Skill - 12 second CooldownEnhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed.Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 5% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5seconds.Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200% increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.Passive SkillsBarbed CarapaceBelligerenceHeavy HitterWarpathIrrepressibleUnique ItemUgly Bastard Helm - Unique HelmPowerLegendary AspectsAspect of Shattering Steel - Offensive AspectAspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive AspectAspect of Herculean Spectacle - Offensive AspectTempering RecipesBleed Innovation – New Utility RecipeBarbarian Breach – New Utility RecipeBrute Innovation – New Utility RecipeCore Augments – Barbarian New Weapon RecipeBrawling Augments – New Weapon RecipeWeapon Augments – New Weapon RecipeParagon BoardLegendary NodeRare Nodes:GeneralParagon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.Legendary AspectsSkillsPassivesLegendary AspectUnique ItemsTemperingGeneralNew Recipe Sharpened FinesseTempering Recipe has been split into two recipes- DayBarbarianThe following lists all the affixes now available for each Tempering recipe.– Weapon Recipe– Weapon Recipe– Offensive Recipe– Utility Recipe– Changed to a Utility recipe– Weapon Recipe– Offensive RecipeGeneralRare node:Armor nodes Increased by 50%.: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.Healing Received increased by 1.5x.BarbarianForce of NatureAlloyedHemorrhage BoardFlayer (replacing Bloodbathed)BoardGrit (replacing Wrath)Carnage BoardBrash (replacing )Decimator BoardDestroyer (replacing )BoardVigor (replacing )BoardBrash (replacing )Warbringer Board(replacing )BoardSquall Rare NodeRare GlyphRare Glyph