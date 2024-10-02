Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Barbarian Class Changes - Skill Buffs, Aspect Tuning

Blizzard
Skill Tree
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.
Barbarian
Active Skill
Mighty Throw - Weapon Mastery Skill - 12 second Cooldown
- Base Skill: Hurl your weapon, dealing
60 80 % Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 153% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.
Impact Lucky Hit Chance: 15%.
Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% increased Attack Speed.
Fighter's Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 5
3
% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 5
6
seconds.
Warrior's Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw's impact deals 200% increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.
Passive Skills
Barbed Carapace
- Key Passive: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10% Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.
Belligerence
- Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9% for 4 seconds.
Heavy Hitter
- Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45% more damage.
Warpath
- After Overpowering, you deal 4/8/12% increased damage for 4 seconds.
Irrepressible
- Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10/20/30% of your Maximum Life.
Unique Item
Ugly Bastard Helm - Unique Helm
- Affixes
+X% Resistance to All Elements
- Inherent: +X% Fire Resistance
- X% Cooldown Reduction
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage
- +X to
- +X to
Power
- Explode when activating , dealing Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage. You deal 60-80% increased Fire damage.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Shattering Steel - Offensive Aspect
- and launch up to 10 metal shards that deal ( 120-420%
80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.
Aspect of the Flaming Rampage - Offensive Aspect
- Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for Fire damage to surrounding enemies.
Aspect of Herculean Spectacle - Offensive Aspect
- Mighty Throw deals 15-35% increased damage and hurls another 2 weapons.
Tempering Recipes
Bleed Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from )
- +X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)
- +X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive
Barbarian Breach – New Utility Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )
- +X Skill Ranks to Passive (Moved from )
- +X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from )
Brute Innovation – New Utility Recipe
- +X% Effect Size (Moved from )
- +X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)
- +X% Mighty Throw Size
Core Augments – Barbarian New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Brawling Augments – New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Weapon Augments – New Weapon Recipe
- +X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.
Rare Nodes:
- Squall: +10.0% Dust Devil Damage, +10 Strength
- Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage
- Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor
- Raw
Power : +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength
- Denial: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor
- Tenacity: 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor
Balance Updates
General
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
Paragon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120
200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
- Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.
Barbarian
Skills
- Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.
- Damage increased from 13% to 15%.
- Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.
- Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.
- Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of you currently have.
- Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.
- Attack Speed per stack of increased from 5% to 6%.
- Damage increased from 9.5% to 35
20% Weapon Damage.
- Before – Increase 's duration by 2
1 second.
- Now – generates 60 Fury and has a 2
1 second increased Stun duration.
- Before – generates 60 Fury.
- Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 900
800% increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.
- Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by .
- Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.
- Damage increased from 88% to 100%.
- Damage bonus increased from 12% to 15%.
- Maximum stacks increased from 6 to 8.
Passives
- Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.
- Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.
- Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.
- Before – Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.
- Now – Berserking's damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 30
25% Physical Damage Reduction bonus.
- Elite Damage Reduction increased from 4% to 6%.
Legendary Aspect
- Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.
- Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.
- Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)
s
- Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)
- Damage bonus increased from 15-30% to 30-45%.
- Previous: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-3.0 seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds.
- Now: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by 10-30% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50%.
Unique Items
- Damage increased from 10-40% to 30-60%.
- Damage increased from 25-45% to 40-60%.
- Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 10-40% to 30-60%.
- Fire damage increased by 33%. (1.5-2.5 to 2- 3.3)
- Damage bonus per 100 Strength increased from 20% to 25%.
Tempering
General
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
Barbarian
The following lists all the affixes now available for each Tempering recipe.
– Weapon Recipe
- +X Skill Ranks to
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
– Weapon Recipe
- Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Flay Duration (Moved from )
- Changed to a Utility recipe.
- Renamed to Berserking Innovation.
– Offensive Recipe
- +X% Dust Devil Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from )
– Utility Recipe
- +X% Earthquake Size (Moved from )
- +X% Frenzy Duration
- +X% Stun Duration (Moved from )
– Changed to a Utility recipe
- +X% Size
- +X% Leap Size
- +X% Dust Devil Size (Moved from )
– Weapon Recipe
- Renamed to Natural Augments
- +X% Dust Devil Damage (additive) removed
- +X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for s to Cast Twice
- +X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from )
– Offensive Recipe
- +X% Brawling Skill Damage
- +X% Weapon Mastery Damage
- +X% Damage While is Active
- The additive damage recipes for , Charge, and have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.
Paragon Updates
General
- Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.
- Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.
- Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:
Single Resist 10%.
- Max Single Resist 3%.
Rare node:
- Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.
- Life Per Second increased by 2x.
Armor nodes Increased by 50%.
: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.
Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.
:
- Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.
- Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.
Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.
All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.
Healing Received increased by 1.5x.
Barbarian
-
Physical Damage changed to Vulnerable Damage.
-
Damage to Elites changed to Damage while Berserking.
-
Damage to Elites changed to Critical Strike Damage.
- Berserking Duration changed to Critical Strike Chance.
-
Physical Damage changed to Overpower Damage.
- Bonus now applies to Armor instead of Vulnerable damage.
-
Bonus now applies to Attack Speed instead of Physical damage.
- Strength requirement changed to Dexterity.
- Elite damage changed to Max fury.
- Damage to Elites changed to Fury on Kill.
- Movement Speed after Killing Elites increased from 14% to 20%.
Force of Nature
-
Physical Damage changed to Damage to Close Enemies.
- Stat threashold required to unlock bonus changed from Dexterity to Willpower.
Alloyed
- duration reduced from 45% to 10%.
- Armor changed to 10% Dust Devil Size.
Hemorrhage Board
- Grit (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength
Flayer (replacing Bloodbathed)
- Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding Enemies
- Now: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
Board
- Enraged (replacing )
Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking Duration
- Now: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received
Grit (replacing Wrath)
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength
Carnage Board
- Berserker (replacing )
Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
Brash (replacing )
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Decimator Board
- Arrogance (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 Strength
- Now: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength
Destroyer (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable Damage
- Now: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received
Board
- Bludgeoner (replacing )
Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received
Vigor (replacing )
- Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 Strength
- Now: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance
Brash (replacing )
- Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 Strength
- Now: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength
Warbringer Board
- Conditioned (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Strength
- Now: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Board
-
Previous: +20 Armor / +10 Strength
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength
Squall Rare Node
- Dust Devil damage bonus increased from 10% to 25%.
Rare Glyph
- Brawling Skill damage bonus increased from 18% to 25%.
Rare Glyph
- Guaranteed Overpower timer reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.
Bug Fixes
Barbarian
Developer's Note: This was only possible on the Eternal Realm since the tempering recipe for additional ranks of these skills was removed in the Season of Infernal Hordes. The Damage Reduction from these passives is now capped at 80%, which requires 20 Ranks of the Skill.
- Fixed an issue where the legendary paragon node had an inaccurate tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where the glyph didn't properly grant its legendary bonus.
- Fixed an issue where Barbed Carapace and could double dip, which resulted in extreme amounts of Thorns being granted.
- Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of and could result in 100% Damage reduction.
Developer's Note: has been slightly rebalanced to compensate for this issue, dealing less damage for low-level Barbarians, and dealing more damage for Barbarians with stronger late game gear.
- Fixed an issue where had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.
- Fixed an issue where the could activate more frequently if was cancelled.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for showed a higher damage value than it was dealing.
- Fixed an issue where assigning a skill point to did not upgrade the tooltip for .