This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Official Soundtrack Now Available!
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released the official soundtrack for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred! This soundtrack can be found on
iTunes or Apple Music
,
Deezer
,
Spotify
, or streamed for free on the
official Diablo YouTube channel
!
Let the haunting harmonies draw you deeper into darkness.
The official #VesselOfHatred soundtrack is out now on streaming platforms.
With 33 different tracks featured across all regions of Nahantu, players can experience soundtracks from iconic locations such as
Kurast
and
Travincal
. Players can hear the Vessel of Hatred story truly come alive with these tracks by Ted Reedy, Neal Acree, Matt Uelmen, Ryan Amon, and Adam Burgess.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News