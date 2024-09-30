This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Launch Times and Release Dates - October 7 and 8
Diablo IV
Posted
16 minutes ago
by
Tharid
In a
recent bluepost
, Blizzard provided all the information you'll need to know about Diablo 4's upcoming expansion, Vessel of Hatred. The post also included the exact launch times across the globe - check out the list below to find out when Vessel of Hatred will launch in your time zone!
What You Need To Know for Vessel of Hatred's Launch
North America
:
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4PM, October 7
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7PM, October 7
South America
:
Brasilia Time (BRT): 8PM, October 7
Europe
:
British Summer Time (BST): 12AM, October 8
Central Europe Summer Time (CEST): 1AM, October 8
Turkey Time (TRT): 2AM, October 8
Asia and Australia
:
Korea Standard Time (KST): 8AM, MOctober 8
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 10AM, October 8
New Zealand Daylight Time (AEDT): 12PM, October 8
