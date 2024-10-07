Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Launch Delayed (UPDATE - New Logins Locked, Disconnects for Launch Preparation)

Hello Wanderers -



We have some late breaking news for our launch for Vessel of Hatred.

We are looking at a small delay for launch due to a small technical issue on our end. We are still expecting Vessel of Hatred to launch this evening, but we will need some additional time to ensure we have every player start at the exact same time across all platforms.



At 4pm PDT, we will begin locking out new logins for Diablo IV. Players already logged in prior to 4pm PDT will still be in-game on Patch 1.5.2, but they should expect to lose connection to the game over time while we do additional work to get the simultaneous launch prepared.



We apologize for the late breaking news on the time shift, but this is an important step we need to make to ensure every player can start their journey through Nahantu together.



We will be providing updates in this thread as they become available.