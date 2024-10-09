This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred HOTFIX 2 - Herbs and Angelbreath Droprate Increased, Bugged Undercity Questline Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 44 min ago
by
Tharid
Blizzard has released the second hotfix for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, fixing the "Undercity: The Promise" Priority Quest issue. The hotfix will also increase droprates for
Bundled Herbs
and
Angelbreath
, which are desperately needed for Potion upgrades.
HOTFIX 2 - October 9, 2024 - 2.0.2
GAME UPDATES
Boss monsters and elites now have an increased chance to drop Bundled Herbs and Angelbreath. Example values
Dungeon Boss level 30-49: Will drop 10 bundled herbs + 2 Angel Breath
Campaign Bosses level 50-60 will drop 30 bundled herbs + 7 Angel Breath
All elites in Torment difficult have 10% chance to drop 4 bundled herbs and a 2% chance to drop 4 Angel Breath.
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where the Citadel Community Challenge would pop-up continuously.
Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during the Undercity: The Promise quest if the area was left before completing the Survey phase.
Various stability improvements.
HOTFIX 1 - October 8, 2024 - 2.0.2
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where players on console could randomly lose access to Vessel of Hatred content until they logged out and back in.
Various performance and stability improvements.
