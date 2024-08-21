This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Gamescom Key Art & Press Kit
Diablo IV
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Press Kit, including Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Mercenaries, Dark Citadel, Kurast Undercity Screenshots, an 'Inside the Game' Trailer, and Key Art! Several download options can be found in the
Blizzard Press Center
.
Mercenaries, Citadel, & Kurast Undercity
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Logo
Inside the Game: New Region + Game Features
Mercenaries Reveal Trailer
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Key Art
