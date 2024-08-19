This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Featured at Gamescom Opening Night Live August 20th
This will be a busy week for Diablo 4 players! In addition to
Patch 1.5.1
and
Mother's Blessing
, there will also be two livestream events featuring Diablo 4! Starting tomorrow, August 20th at 11:00 am PDT, Blizzard will reveal more information about Vessel of Hatred - the first Diablo 4 expansion that releases on October 8th!
In addition to Opening Night Live, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is also set to headline the Xbox livestream at Gamescom at 6:00 am PDT on Wednesday, August 21st. While Opening Night Live should give us a small sample of what's to come in Diablo 4, this Xbox livestream should provide a deeper dive into the upcoming content, features, and changes coming in Vessel of Hatred.
Are you excited for Gamescom this year? What do you think Blizzard will reveal about Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred during these livestreams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments done below!
