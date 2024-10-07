This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & Season of Hatred Rising Now Live!
Diablo IV
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & Season of Hatred Rising are officially live! Players can explore the new Region of Nahantu and take on the looming threat of the Lord of Hatred - Mephisto!
Vessel of Hatred
Diablo 4's first expansion comes with a new class - the Spiritborn, the new Region of Nahantu, the Dark Citadel co-op Dungeon & Kurast Undercity timed Dungeon, as well as the new Mercenary system!
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Content Overview The Dark Citadel & Kurast Undercity Diablo 4 Mercenaries Guide Diablo 4 Spiritborn Build Planner
Season of Hatred Rising
The sixth Season of Diablo 4 - the Season of Hatred Rising, introduces players to Realmwalkers, Seething Realms, & the new Zakarum Remnants faction.
Diablo 4 Season 6 Overview Realmwalkers, Seething Realms, & Seething Opals Diablo 4 Season Blessings Guide Diablo 4 Season Journey Guide
Class Guides and Resources
Unsure of what class to play? Need a build guide recommendation for leveling? We've got you covered with builds ready for every class! No matter if you'd like to be a Knife-Dancing Rogue or a Poison Centipede Spiritborn, our extensive Class and Build Resources will cater to your every need.
Season 6 Leveling Tier List Season 6 Endgame Build Tier List
Barbarian Class Overview Druid Class Overview Necromancer Class Overview Rogue Class Overview Sorcerer Class Overview Spiritborn Class Overview
Wowhead Tools
Once you've picked your class and build, now you've got to play it - and our Skill Tree Calculator and Paragon Calculator can help you make adjustments on the fly!
Diablo 4 Skill Tree Calculator Diablo 4 Paragon Calculator
Gameplay and System Guides
Diablo 4's systems are deep and varied compared to prior titles. Have questions about systems like Renown and the Codex of Power? What about if you're looking for a specific Side Quest or Dungeon Guide? Our ever-updating guide database has been updated for this latest expansion - check back frequently for the latest and greatest information!
Codex of Power Overview Navigation Overview Renown Overview World Tier Overview Shrines Overview Zone Events Overview Strongholds Overview Tree of Whispers Overview Dungeons Overview Side Quest Overview Endgame Overview
