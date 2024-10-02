Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & Season 6 Pre-launch Developer Livestream Summary

Overview
- Players will receive New Skills, Legendary Glyphs, and Items.
Seasonal Event - Hatred Rising
- The new 'Hatred Rising' event will periodically take place in the open world, similar to Helltide events.
- Players will chase around a new enemy, the Realmwalker, killing its minions to lower his shield.
- Upon death, the Realmwalker will drop a portal to the Seething Realm.
Season Mechanic - Seething Opals
- The Seething Realm will give players multiple choices about what type of reward they want to target.
- Chests at the end of the Seething Realm will have a chance to drop Seething Opals.
Season Reputation - The Zakarum Remnants
- The Zakarum Remnants are the newest faction that players will earn Reputation with during the Season of Hatred.