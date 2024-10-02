This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & Season 6 Pre-launch Developer Liveblog
The Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Pre-launch Developer Update has begun! In this article, we summarize all of the new content, features, and changes coming to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred &
Season 6 - Season of Hatred Rising
!
Patch 2.0 PTR Changes
Difficulty Changes
Monster challenge will change with Torment level, rather than scaling with player level.
Elite, Unique enemies, & Super Elites will deal standardized damage.
Itemization Changes
Non-Ancenstral Legendary items can be Tempered and Masterworked further.
Unique items are more likely to drop as Ancestral.
Tempering re-roll items will be added to the Season Journey.
Player Power Changes
The final difficulty of the game (Torment IV) is considered aspirational content.
Main stat contribution has been reverted to the Season 5 standard.
Damage from Legendary Glyphs has been nerfed.
