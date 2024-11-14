Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR Campfire Chat Announced for November 21st

Our next Campfire Chat begins on November 21, at 11 a.m. PST and gives a preview of the 2.1 Public Test Realm (PTR) for our upcoming Season. Join members of the development team as they reveal how to access, and what to expect in this next Public Test Realm available to PC BattleNet users.

This PTR allows you to get your first taste of the updates coming in our next Season. During the PTR, we’ll listen closely to the community’s feedback and make adjustments before the Season arrives.

There will also be a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.