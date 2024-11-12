Diablo 4 Season 6 Mid-Season Campfire Chat Livestream Summary

100% shocked SB didn't get a nuke from orbit with how broken it currently is, even in the mid season patch. I'm honestly shocked they are waiting until next season. Its very uncharacteristic for Blizz to hold off the urge to nerf something lol
soooo 'If we fix Spiritborn, good chance we'll lose half the player base' , more or less? ;)
Their words are reasonable, it is a new class in a new expansion. Let the players have fun and buff the other classes so that the remaining 40% of players can also have more and better fun.