This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Diablo 4 Season 5: 'Season of the Infernal Hordes' Developer Update Livestream Summary
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 40 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes Developer Update livestream has concluded. In this article, we have summarized all of the new content, features, and changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5.
Season 5 PTR Learnings
Future PTRs will be more streamlined and will provide more items for players to test.
More tools will be provided for players to test out in future PTRs.
Infernal Hordes Overview
Infernal Hordes is the new endgame content coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5.
This wave-based game mode will allow players to choose additional powers or currency bonuses.
Completing the waves will unlock a final boss encounter, which will provide players with an option for rewards.
Infernal Hordes Updates
Compass drop rates have been increased and can not be crafted at the Occultist.
The waves will be faster, spawn rates have increased, and Burning Aether will be easier to pick up.
Rewards have been improved, Burning Aether drop rates have been increased, and rewards cost less.
Seasonal Content
The Mother's Gift reputation will be earned by defeating any servants of Hell.
Earning seasonal reputation will boost character experience gains.
Reputation will reward players with gear, as well as a Resplendent Spark.
Hellbreach Dungeons will be mini-Infernal Hordes that will reward reputation and Burning Aether.
Season 5 Helltide
The Baneful Heart drop rate has increased in Helltide and from World Bosses.
The Cinder requirement for Tortured Giufts has been reduced.
Players will be able to complete a full Whisper reward for every Helltide.
Profane Mindcages will be returning in Season 5!
Season 5 Changes
Legendary Drop Rates have been increased.
Angelsbreath has been removed as a requirement for Enchanting.
Players can now use Potions while Crowd Controlled.
World Bosses will be more challenging.
Pit Boss damage in The Pit has been reduced by 66%.
Players in groups will all receive the same amount of rewards in The Pit.
End Game Bosses can be re-summoned without having to leave the Dungeon.
The Beast in Ice will have its dungeon length dramatically reduced.
Varshan will no longer require so many different body parts to summon.
Class Balance Changes
The Alchemist Control Temper Manual will not be available at the beginning of Season 5.
Barbarians will be receiving many changes in order to make them more equal to other classes.
Other Classes will be receiving bonus damage for their Core Stats.
Barbarians' overall power will be reduced.
All other classes will be receiving buffs to the Class Mechanics.
Class Updates
Barbarian Changes
Sorcerer Changes
Players felt that Sorcerers were underpowered, so they will be receiving many Unique buffs.
All Core and Mastery Skills buffed by ~15%-20%.
Druid Changes
Rogue Changes
The team feels that Rogue is one of the best-balanced classes, so they received the fewest changes.
Flurry has received many buffs.
Necromancer Changes
Unique Item Updates
The general power level of all general Unique effects has been increased.
Uniques can have different Inherent Stats, Tempering Affixes, and higher overall stats.
General Uniques
Barbarian Uniques
Sorcerer Uniques
Druid Uniques
Rogue Uniques
Necromancer Uniques
Question & Answer
In groups, players will be able to select their own individual rewards during Infernal Hordes.
The Spiritborn class will be playable at gamescom.
Players will not be able to Temper Unique items, but Uniques will drop with Tempering Affixes.
There might be additional Boons and Banes after Season 5.
Changes will be coming to the Paragon system, but not yet.
Players can earn a Resplendent Spark for each character that completes the Seasonal Reputation track.
There will be improvements to social features in the future.
Greater Affixes will receive additional Temper rerolls in Season 5.
Uber Uniques are being rebranded to Mythic Uniques.
Season 5 pre-download will be available at 9:00 am PDT.
There are currently no changes planned to mitigate randomization with Tempering.
Infernal Hordes will only require 1 Compass per group.
New items from Infernal Hordes will have unique cosmetic appearances that can be salvaged to apply to other items.
There will not be a Skill Tree overhaul for Season 5.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post