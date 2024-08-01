This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 5: 'Season of the Infernal Hordes' Developer Update Liveblog
The Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes Developer Update livestream has begun! In this article, we will summarize all of the new content, features, and changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5.
Season 5 PTR Learnings
Future PTRs will be more streamlined and will provide more items for players to test.
More tools will be provided for players to test out in future PTRs.
Infernal Hordes Overview
Infernal Hordes is the new endgame content coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5.
This wave-based game mode will allow players to choose additional powers or currency bonuses.
Completing the waves will unlock a final boss encounter, which will provide players with an option for rewards.
Infernal Hordes Updates
Compass drop rates have been increased and can not be crafted at the Occultist.
The waves will be faster, spawn rates have increased, and Burning Aether will be easier to pick up.
Rewards have been improved, Burning Aether drop rates have been increased, and rewards cost less.
Seasonal Content
The Mother's Gift reputation will be earned by defeating any servants of Hell.
Earning seasonal reputation will boost character experience gains.
Reputation will reward players with gear, as well as a Resplendent Spark.
Hellbreach Dungeons will be mini-Infernal Hordes that will reward reputation and Burning Aether.
