Diablo 4 Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes Blizzard Blog Post Released

Much has transpired as of late. Dark deeds through the night whisper of enemies turned allies, and demonic heathens seek to break open the very gates of the Burning Hells.

Season of the Infernal Hordes begins on August 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Discover another chapter of what Lilith’s return to Sanctuary has wrought on the land. Create unlikely alliances and discover what imminent threat the Realm of Hatred poses to Sanctuary. On both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, beat back Hell’s legions in the Infernal Hordes, a wave-based feature that pits you against seemingly endless monsters. Read on for everything you need to know to descend into Hell and fight against the legions that await you.

Thank you to everyone that participated in our PC and Battle.net PTR (Public Test Realm) for Season of the Infernal Hordes. Throughout the blog, any text or section marked in red was a change made based off feedback from our latest PTR.

Hell has Arrived in the Infernal Hordes

Battle Fell Priests

Face Infernal Enemies in Hellbreach Dungeons

Attain Over 50 Hellish New Uniques and Legendary Items

Staunch Hatred in Seasonal and Eternal Questlines

Slay Hell’s Finest in the Seasonal Realm

Quality-of-Life Updates to Helltide, Uniques, and more

Earn Rewards with the Season Journey and Battle Pass

Acquire Fabled Threads from Tejal’s Shop

Hell’s fury makes its presence known where Helltides arise, but this was merely the beginning of the demons’ invasion. The Lord of Hatred’s servants have been roused, preparing for their endless servitude.

Available on both Seasonal and Eternal realms starting in World Tier III after completing a Questline, the Infernal Hordes is a wave-based feature that you can slay through solo or with friends. Select tempting Infernal Offerings—a boon and a bane to augment your run—between waves to optionally increase your enemy’s potency and final rewards. Legions of Infernal demons are densely packed, their numbers increasing in size within the Realm of Hatred. You’ll have limited revives to see your way through the Infernal Hordes, lose all of them and you will be consumed by Hell’s minions.

Throughout the Infernal Hordes, collect Burning Aether to use at the end of your run to unlock bountiful rewards. Upon completing the final wave, rage against the Fell Council—formidable corrupted Priests each with unique attacks. Finally, use your Burning Aether to unlock tantalizing Spoils of Hell that grant you summoning materials, items with a guaranteed Greater Affix, and a chance at earning the new Uniques and Legendaries.

Hell breeds fierce opponents, Aether Fiends lurk in every corner to stymy your valiant efforts. Fear Aether Lords who may arrive within the Infernal Hordes and burn with a determination yet unseen. Cries of fresh meat seep with increased terror—a hellish variant of The Butcher has a chance to appear and sow destruction.

Earn or craft Infernal Compasses to access the Infernal Hordes, which drop from various end-game content throughout Sanctuary. Infernal Compasses scale by Tier to increase relative intensity within the Infernal Hordes.

Infernal Offers

The Infernal Hordes have time-limited 60 second waves—manage to survive and you’ll be taunted with an Infernal Offer. These temptations give you the choice between three different Boons and Banes to augment the Infernal Hordes and crank up the intensity, making your run far more challenging (and rewarding) if you can withstand the difficulty. Be warned and choose wisely—Infernal Offers will stack across the duration of your Infernal Hordes run. Many will be active at the same time!

These nuanced boons and banes will even apply to your showdown with the Fell Council—their potency could be your undoing… or your immense profit.

Burning Aether

While masses of infernal enemies attempt to crush you at every angle, look for Burning Aether, your most precious commodity in the Realm of Hatred. Earn Burning Aether by slaying Aether Fiends and Aether Lords or by smashing Soulspires and Aetheric Masses. Destroying any of these provides 2 Burning Aether for your efforts. Burning Aether is earned individually, regardless of playing solo or in a group, however your trusted Pet will aid you in collecting these. Though you don’t lose any Burning Aether on death, should you run out of limited revives you will be removed from this ungodly arena and unable to unlock any Spoils of Hell.

Spoils of Hell

If you survive the endless Hordes and defeat the Fell Council, you’ll be greeted with Spoils of Hell, which contain Materials for masterworking, Gold, and items that contain coveted Greater Affixes. These resplendent coffers also have the best chance to contain new Uniques that look as though they are forged of Hell itself. These chests are filled with Legendary and Unique items, Summoning Materials, and Gold. Spoils of Hell cost 20 Aether, but slay enough infernal enemies to spare 60 Aether and unlock the Spoils of Greater Equipment which guarantees an item with a Greater Affix!

Infernal Compass

The key to unlocking the Infernal Hordes lies in Infernal Compasses, dark devices of occult knowledge that open the very gates of Hell itself. These fiendish keys scale from Tier 1-8 and can be crafted at the Occultist with Sigil Power and Forgotten Souls. Infernal Compass Tiers increase the starting difficulty of monsters and the potency of your rewards, while decreasing your number of revives.

Earn Infernal Compasses by opening Chests of Mystery, Chests of Steel, and slaying Doomsayers in Helltides where they are guaranteed to drop. These also have a 75% chance to drop from Whisper Caches. Infernal Compasses of higher tiers will also drop in end-game activities such as Nightmare Dungeons and The Pit.

For the intrepid wanderer on the road, Abyssal Scrolls drop throughout Sanctuary and are used to upgrade your Infernal Compass without having to return to town, allowing you to increase the potency of your Infernal Compass while exploring the many derelict corners of Sanctuary.

Battle Fell Priests

Unseen since the events of Diablo II, these acolytes of hatred have risen to become Champions of the very demon they swore to oppose. At the end of every Infernal Hordes run, the Fell Council requests your presence.

There are 5 Fell Council Members in total, each equipped with different unique abilities. Every time you face the Fell Council, 3 different members will be selected at random to fight you. Be wary of their unique abilities in the various combinations you’ll encounter them.

Once you inflict enough damage on the Fell Council, the Priests will become more frenzied in their attacks. Stay on your guard if you wish to live.

Upon defeating the Fell Council, they will grant you Burning Aether, with the total amount scaling by World Tier. Spoils of Hell will materialize within their chambers, spend your Burning Aether to unlock the rewards within.

Face Infernal Enemies in Hellbreach Dungeons

New Hellbreach Dungeons are found within the Seasonal Realm and provide your first taste of what to expect within the Infernal Hordes feature. Look for these grim passages scattered throughout the land.

Within Hellbreach Dungeons, you’ll encounter one of the events you’ll be met with when playing Infernal Hordes. Destroy what lays before you and you’ll be given the choice of an optional Infernal Offering before facing the final boss. Increase the difficulty and you will be rewarded with increased Burning Aether in kind. Weigh your choices wisely, wanderer, for your increased strife will be met with filled coffers or a swift demise.

Spend your Burning Aether on Chests at the end of the Hellbreach Dungeon, as that coveted currency disappear upon leaving.

Attain Over 50 Hellish New Uniques and Legendary Items

The forges in the Burning Hells burn the fiercest, leading to incredible possibilities for the weapons they produce. Season of the Infernal Hordes introduces over 50 powerful new Uniques and Legendary Items to give you untold power. Note these weapons are here to stay, and will be attainable in both Realms beyond season’s end. Whispers across those with martial prowess have gone so far as to say many of these weapons possess qualities that evoke the Burning Hells from which they were crafted.

All of these new Uniques and Legendary Items can be earned by slaying enemies across Sanctuary, however the weapons that imbue Hellish qualities have the best chance of appearing from Spoils of Hell in the Infernal Hordes. Attain these new weapons of Infernal power to make your wanderer befitting a champion of Hell.

Staunch Hatred in Seasonal and Eternal Questlines

While threats loom in Nahantu, the Lord of Hatred’s dedicants are stirring themselves into a frenzy across Sanctuary. You can access the new Infernal Hordes feature across both Realms, where it will be interwoven through the Seasonal Questline on the Seasonal Realm, and accessible after a brief new Questline on the Eternal Realm.

Across both Realms, you’ll unlock a new Questline in World Tier III that introduces the Infernal Hordes feature. On the Seasonal Realm, you’ll experience an earlier Questline in World Tier I and II that guides you through the Seasonal Progression and seasonal content. Continue the Seasonal Progression while advancing to World Tier III to unlock the Infernal Hordes Questline which intertwines with the Seasonal Progression to help you earn more seasonal rewards.

Aside from the Seasonal Progression and seasonal content, the experiences on both Realms will be nearly the same when playing this new Questline.

To help visualize what can be accessed between the Seasonal and Eternal Realms, here is a summary:

As seen here, access the Seasonal Progression through the new Questline in World Tier I or II on the Seasonal Realm. Progress into World Tier III to continue your Seasonal Progression while unlocking and then playing the Infernal Hordes feature. On the Eternal Realm, simply access World Tier III to begin the Questline that introduces the Infernal Hordes.

‘Of Lambs and Wolves’ Seasonal Questline

To the trained mind, peace is but a temporary respite. The blade that is not honed begins to rust, and the follower that fails to be steadfast in their devotions loses their way.

In Season of the Infernal Hordes, Seasonal Progression begins in World Tier I or II, aimed at giving your character a vaulted foot on their path for glory. Head to Zarbinzet and speak to Captain Cireska to begin this Seasonal Questline and unlock the Seasonal Progression.

New Seasonal and Eternal Questline: The Eyes of the Enemy

This season introduces the wave-based Infernal Hordes feature, which unlocks during “The Eyes of the Enemy”. This Questline is meant to introduce you to the Infernal Hordes, so this Questline is available on both Eternal and Seasonal Realms. Playing on the Seasonal Realm lets you continue your Seasonal Progression that began with “Of Lambs and Wolves”.

To start this Questline, head to Hawezar in World Tier III and investigate a disturbance amongst the cityfolk there.

This Questline will exist on both Seasonal and Eternal Realms after Season of the Infernal Hordes ends. It only needs to be completed once across your account. Note that completion does not apply to Hardcore characters.

Slay Hell’s Finest in the Seasonal Realm

The enemy of an enemy is a friend, though friends have always been in short supply when the Prime Evils unleash their malice upon the land. Through the Seasonal Questline, seek to discover what forces now threaten all who draw breath. Align yourself with those who may have had opposing motives to your own. Learn the intentions behind those that operate in the shadows, discover the limits of your trust.

In Season of the Infernal Hordes, earn Seasonal Progression by collecting caches that drop from slaying powerful servants of Hell, including Elites, Champions, Hellborne, and Bosses. The best sources to find these enemies are in Hellbreach Dungeons and the Infernal Hordes. Completing the Seasonal Progression for Season of the Infernal Hordes grants you one Resplendent Spark.

Once you’ve unlocked the Seasonal Progression, the Infernal Hordes feature will be one of the best ways to increase your reputation and defeat powerful Hellspawn to earn caches throughout the Season.

Updates to Helltide, Legendary Drop Rates, and More

The landscape of Sanctuary is fractious with the many deviant schemes unfolding in tandem, though not all that has shifted benefits the cruel whims of your enemies.

Eternal and Seasonal Realm

Helltide

In Helltide, Baneful Hearts drop with increased abundance across Chests, World Bosses, and are now guaranteed to drop from Helltide Commanders. The cost to fight the Blood Maiden in World Tiers I and II has been decreased, and Tortured Gifts now cost 75 Cinders.

Uniques Items

Every Unique in the game has been updated.

With Season of the Infernal Hordes, we wanted to make Uniques special again, in pursuit of equalizing all builds across the game. Our goals were to make build-defining Uniques the best item for the skill they support, and for their corresponding affixes to have values that are best in that slot. Considering Uniques can’t be tempered, we wanted them to feel competitive to affixes that can be tempered.

Our philosophy for balancing considered the holistic package of the item: they have random values but affixes are set alongside the Unique Aspect. To see all these updates, check out our Diablo IV Patch Notes for Season of the Infernal Hordes here on August 1, at 10 a.m. PDT.

Mythic Uniques

Uber Uniques will be now known as Mythic Uniques. They will drop with a distinct beam of light should you come across them in your conquests.

Legendary Items

Legendary Drop chances are increased past Level 100 when playing in Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons and Infernal Hordes.

Experience Gain

The additional base Experience gained when killing monsters at a higher level has been increased from 10 to 30 levels higher than yours, improving your experience gained with proportionate strife and triumph.

To explain further, experience gain is made up of base Experience and bonus Experience. Bonus Experience is unchanged, you’ll earn up to a 15% bonus Experience capped at 10 levels higher than your current character level. New to Season of the Infernal Hordes, the base Experience earned from monster kills has been updated to increase the amount of Experience they provide, now to up to 30 levels higher than your current character level.

For example:

Previously—Level 60 character kills a level 80 monster = Level 70 monster experience + bonus experience

Now—Level 60 characters kills a level 80 monster = Level 80 monster experience + bonus experience

Enchanting

Enchanting no longer requires Angel’s Breath, and relies on the respective salvage from Legendary items instead.

Crowd Control Effects

Crowd Control from enemies is reduced, and you can now use potions while Crowd Controlled.

Season Realm

For those who thrill at an increased challenge, Profane Mindcages return and stack up to 3 times which allows you to fight enemies up to thirty levels above your own in Helltide! Use these potent consumables to increase the difficulty, and the bloodshed.

Earn Rewards with the Season Journey and Battle Pass

As you mark your progress with trails of demonic viscera, you’ll earn rewards from the Season Journey and Battle Pass.

The Season Journey is broken into Chapters with tasks to complete. As you progress through the Journey, you’ll earn rewards befitting Sanctuary’s defenders, such as new Legendary Aspects, and 3 Scrolls of Amnesia, which provide a free Skill Tree and Paragon Board reset. The Journey also provides Favor—the resource used to climb through the Battle Pass’ Tiers— earnable simply by playing aspects of the game as well.

The Season of the Infernal Hordes Battle Pass begins on August 6, 10 a.m. PT and hosts 90 Reward Tiers (28 Free Tiers and 62 Premium Tiers).

If you get the Premium Battle Pass, not only will the rewards of the Free Tiers be yours to wield, but Awoken Archenemy Armor Sets, Platinum, and more also await you, including the Awoken Archenemy Barding Mount Armor, Awoken Aetheric Steed Mount, and Soul Brazier Mount Trophy, which unlocks at Tier 90.

The Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass also contains 20 Tier Skips and the Infernal Birthright Emote.

Smoldering Ashes earned from the Free Tiers can be spent on Season Blessings that provide helpful bonuses to beat back Hell’s armies. There are two of the new Blessings for Season of the Infernal Hordes:

Urn of Spoils: Boost the chance to receive a Legendary Item from Spoils of Hell chests, found while fighting Infernal Hordes.

Urn of Abyssal Knowledge: Boost the chance to receive an Abyssal Scroll from Spoils of Hell chests, found while fighting the Infernal Hordes.

The bonuses gained from the five Season Blessings only last until the end of Season of the Infernal Hordes.

Acquire Fabled Threads from Tejal’s Shop

We’re dialing up the heat in the Shop with new Equipment, Armor, Accessories, Mount and Mount Armor bundles that will have you slaying in style. Starting on August 6, pay Tejal a visit to browse her wares—remember to check back often, as she’ll update her stock throughout Season of the Infernal Hordes. One such rarefied find from the far reaches of Sanctuary is the Churning Earth Bundle for the barbarian, which contains the Churning Earth Armor Set, 2 Churning Earth Weapon Cosmetics, and a Marking for all your Druid characters.

Community Guides for Season of the Infernal Hordes

If you need sage guidance in your Character’s journey throughout Season of the Infernal Hordes, look to our Community guides for tips and insights on builds for every class. From levelling in World Tier I, all the way to end-game builds for The Pit.

Stay Up to Date with Diablo IV News

On August 1 at 11 a.m. PDT, there will be a Developer Update Livestream which dives further into Season of the Infernal Hordes, taking a closer look at what’s to come. Join community manager Marcus Kretz, community director Adam Fletcher, and members of the development team as they preview the Infernal Hordes, balance updates and feedback learning from our recent PTR.

Watch the Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream on our Twitch and YouTube Channels on August 1.

May you face the denizens of Hell with untold ferocity in Season of the Infernal Hordes!

-The Diablo IV Team