Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Starts June 25th - Here's What You Need to Know

The second Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo IV is coming soon, offering you the chance to test upcoming changes and features for Season 5. PTR will be available from June 25 to July 2 for players with a PC Battle.net account.

The purpose of the PTR is to test updates and features before the launch of Season 5. Then we’ll make adjustments to Season 5 using your feedback before it goes live for everyone. The feedback we receive helps us to fine-tune balance changes, eliminate bugs, and create the best experience possible. Having a PTR gives us a chance to test new systems, and we’re grateful for your time spent playing.

Features Offered For Testing

We will have servers for PTR in our largest regions: North America, Europe, Korea and Japan, South America, and Australia. Characters on your account have been copied ahead of time to help prepare for the PTR, although some of their items may be out of date compared to how they are currently set up in-game. Once you log-in through Battle.net, your account will carry over the following account-based progress:

Campaign Completion

Mounts and Skill Points

Fog of War

Altar of Lilith Stat bonuses

As so many of the changes apply to the endgame, the following features will be offered:

Instantly boost your character to Level 100. Upon entering the PTR and arriving at Zarbinzet, there will be an NPC named ‘PTR boost’. They will only have one dialogue option, which is ‘Boost me to level 100.’

Upon boosting, you will receive: All New Legendaries 1 new Unique for each Class 100 million gold 1,000 Obols Two random sets of Ancestral gear at item power 920 Upgraded Potions Fully unlocked Paragon Glyphs Up to 10 Tempering Manuals (class specific) Base amount of all consumable materials Does not include materials for resources specifically earned for Masterworking, Scattered Prisms and Resplendent Sparks. Materials to enter the Pit and Nightmare Dungeons are granted. Completed Class system mechanics (eg: enchantments for Sorceress, etc). Note: This boost can be repeated with new characters on the PTR, and you can trade between characters as needed.

Fog of War will be completely cleared.

Please note: some things will be missing intentionally so we can test the flows we want to watch.

Back to Top

How to Install the PTR

Here are the steps to join the PTR:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.

from your list. In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu. Select the option 'Public Test Realm'

Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

to Install the PTR client. This becomes a button when ready. Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character Note: Create a Seasonal Mechanic for any testing related to the Seasonal themes

Enter the game and test Season 5!

If you’re a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate user, you’ll be able to access the PTR through the same flow as other Battle Net users. Access the Battle Net client through the Xbox App, then continue to access the PTR through Battle Net.

Back to Top

How to Provide Feedback

Your feedback on the changes you will see and experience in the PTR is important to us, and is vital in ensuring that Season 5 is the best it can be when it goes live in Diablo IV proper. If you participate in the PTR, please let us know what you think!

You can provide feedback through the in-game feedback tool or the Diablo IV PTR forums. Pressing the ‘Esc’ key while in the in-game menu will bring up the ‘Report a Bug’ menu. You can select the dropdown filter and select the ‘In-game feedback tool’ to provide feedback without leaving the game.

Back to Top