Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes Now Available - New Endgame Mode, New Uniques, Class Changes, QoL Updates

Blizzard1.5.0 PTR Build #55051 (PC)
- June 25, 2024
Game Updates
New Items and Tempering Recipes
All Classes Tempering Recipes
Worldly Finesse - Offensive
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Overpower Damage
- +X% Ultimate Damage
Barbarian Unique Items
Unbroken Chain - Amulet
Legendary Aspects
- Casting reduces 's Cooldown by 5-10 seconds. Enemies damaged by deal 15-30% less damage for 6 seconds.
Aspect of Forward Momentum - Mobility
Tempering Recipes
- Knocking back an enemy grants 25-40% Movement Speed for 3 seconds.
Slayer's Finesse - Offensive
- Vulnerable Damage
- Bonus Damage against Injured
- Bleeding Damage
Druid Unique Items
Björnfang's Tusks - Unique Gloves
Legendary Aspects
- is now guaranteed to strike anything in range and you deal 40-80% increased damage for the duration of the effect. While is active, you gain unlimited Spirit.
Aspect of the Rushing Wilds - Mobility
Tempering Recipes
- Casting a Companion Skill grants 5-15% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 15-45%.
Ultimate Efficiency - Resource
- Cooldown Reduction
- Lacerate Cooldown Reduction
- Petrify Cooldown Reduction
- Cooldown Reduction
Necromancer Unique Items
Path of Trag'Oul - Unique Boots
Legendary Aspects
- traps a larger area and fires 20-35 at enemies trapped within. Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds each time these hit an enemy.
Aspect of the Unholy Tether - Mobility
- Casting Golem's active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are Unhindered and gain 25-40% Movement Speed.
Inexorable Reaper's - Mobility
- now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown.
Aspect of Creeping Mist - Mobility
- Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction.
- You can now Evade during , traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting resets your Evade Cooldown.
Imprisoned Spirit's - Offensive
Tempering Recipes
- When explodes inside a , it explodes an additional time, dealing 40-70% of normal damage.
- now prioritizes enemies inside a .
Necromancer Wall - Defensive
- Skill Ranks of
- Skill Ranks of
- Minion Damage Reduction
- Chance for your Minion Attacks to Fortify you for 3% Maximum Life
Rogue Unique Items
Shroud of Khanduras – Unique Chest Armor
Legendary Aspects
- grants Immune for 3 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and pulls in enemies.
Of Nebulous Brews – Mobility
- Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.
Galvanized Slasher's – Resource
- Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25.
Of Iron Rain – Offensive
- has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable.
Breakneck Bandit's – Offensive
- deals 15-30% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.
Mired Sharpshooter's – Utility
Tempering Recipes
- is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its Duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Subterfuge Expertise
- Increased damage.
- Increased Size.
- Increased damage for each Shadow.
- Increased damage on Next Attack after entering Stealth.
Rogue Persistence
- Increased Maximum Life Percentage gained while is active.
- Increased Maximum and All Resistance Percentage for 5 Seconds from Health Potions.
- Increased Skill Ranks of .
- Increased Skill Ranks of Aftermath.
Sorcerer Unique Item
Axial Conduit - Unique Pants
Legendary Aspects
- alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active . After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for (270%-570%) Lightning damage.
- expires if you don't have enough Mana for it to drain.
Aspect Of Tenuous Agility
- Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven't used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds.
Aspect Of the Firebird
- Gain the for free.
- When activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing (50%-70%) Fire damage.
Lightning Rod Aspect
- has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets.
Aspect Of Elemental Acuity
- Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per element.
- At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.
Aspect Of the Orange Herald
Tempering Recipes
- Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10% Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Can only happen once per Skill cast.
Discharge - Weapon
Conjuration - Weapon
- +1-2 Heads on Cast.
- X% chance for another on Cast.
- X% chance for another on Cast.
Conjuration Fortune - Utility
- +X% Lucky Hit Chance.
- +X% Lucky Hit Chance.
- +X% Lucky Hit Chance.
Elemental Control - Utility
- +X Skill ranks to .
- +X Skill ranks to .
- +X Skill ranks to .
Existing Tempering Recipe Additions
Balance Updates
General
Barbarian Skills
- Adjusted functionality: After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a Two-Handed weapon.
-
Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy grants you 20% Maximum Life as Fortify.
- Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy generates an additional 10 Fury.
-
Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
- Damage Reduction increased from 3% to 4%.
- Maximum stacks increased from 4 to 5.
- Buff duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
- No longer requires Two-Handed weapons.
- Fury gain from Basic Skills increased from 10/20/30% to 12/24/36%.
Legendary Aspects
- Maximum Health reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.
- Frequency increased from every 40-25 seconds to every 30-15 seconds.
- Now pulls in new targets three times as frequently.
Unique Items Gohr's Devastating Grips
- No longer requires a Lucky Hit, and now always triggers.
Paragon Nodes
- Explosion size is now affected by increases to 's size.
Legendary Node
- Now bonus Bleeding damage now caps at 45%.
Legendary Node
- Fury gain increased from 4% to 8% of Maximum Fury.
Druid
Skills
- Passive Rank bonus for affix added to Amulets.
- Damage per hit of Landslide increased from 37.% to 70%. Total damage increased.
- Damage area increased from 1.5 to 2.
- Doubled the amount of pillars.
- 1st Attack Damage buffed from 28% to 52%.
- 2nd Attack Damage buffed from 39% to 72%.
- 3rd Attack Damage buffed from 77% to 143%.
- Damage buffed from 50% to 92.5%.
- Damage buffed from 35% to 65%.
- Damage buffed from 40% to 74%.
- Damage buffed from 187% to 346%.
- Can now be cast while moving.
- Can now be cast while moving.
- Damage area increased from 1 to 2.
- Casting Lacerate now teleports to the target instead of starting at the caster.
- Lightning Strike rate is doubled.
- Cooldown for this ability now starts after ends.
- Previous - Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to an additional 5 seconds.
- Now - Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 30% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form, up to a maximum of 75%. Kills extend the duration by 1 second, but the duration cannot go above 10 seconds.
- Damage Reduction decreased from 70% to 40%.
- Previous – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Life in damage.
- Now – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Maximum Life in damage.
Passives
- Non-Physical Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
- Previous – Core and Wrath Skills deal an additional 20% damage for each Companion you have.
- Now – Companion Skills deal an additional 20% damage for each Companion you have.
- Previous – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 2-5 Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
- Now – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 5-20% Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
- Delay from second set of s slightly decreased.
- Reduced amount of hits from 6 to 3 to benefit from the effect.
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 5% to 7%.
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 3% to 4%.
Legendary Aspects
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 2% to 3%.
Paragon
- No longer removes Wrath skill tag from .
Legendary Node
- Now has a maximum bonus capped at 40%.
Glyph
- Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Werebear
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Werewolf
- Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Necromancer Book of the Dead
Golem
- Necromancer Minion attacks can now Overpower.
- Minions are now more aggressive and will automatically engage nearby enemies.
Skills
- Active ability - If the Golem is far from the targeted location, it will now leap to the target.
- Iron Golem - Slam size increased by 56%.
- Primary damage increased from 80% to 110%.
- Secondary damage increased from 30% to 45%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20% to 25%.
- Damage over time increased from 105% to 135%.
Passives
- Damage increased from 150% to 450%.
- Hits required reduced from 10 to 8.
- Damage increased from 22% to 44%.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous - Your Minions deal 15/30/45% increased damage while you are Close to them.
- Now - While you control at least 7 Minions, they deal 10/20/30% increased damage.
Developer's Note: has been a disproportionately large source of damage for based Necromancers, giving far more power than we normally give for a single Aspect. To compensate for this change, we are increasing the baseline power of the Darkness Core Skills and Shadowblight with the goal of keeping these builds at approximately the same overall power level.
- Bonus damage after triggering 10 times reduced from 60-120% to 35-50%.
- Burst damage increased from 9-12.2% to 75-120% of Weapon Damage.
- Chance for to create increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.
- bonus damage increased from 40-100% to 60-120%.
- Additional damage increased from 33-48% to 40-70%.
- Critical Strike Chance after casting reduced from 10-25% to 5-20%.
- Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by reduced from 20-50% to 10-40%.
- Critical Strike Damage bonus now lasts for 6 seconds, rather than indefinitely.
- Previous - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill by 5-10%, up to 25-50%.
- Now - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-6% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.
Unique Items
- Previous - is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage.
- Now - is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they take damage from .
- Bonus Overpower Damage to Cursed enemies increased from 70% to 100%.
- Core Skill Damage Affix replaced with Ranks to Passive.
- Lucky Hit Chance Affix replaced with Summoning Skill Damage.
Paragon
- Summoning Skill Damage Affix replaced with Movement Speed.
Legendary Paragon Node
- Intelligence scaling is now capped at 1200 Intelligence.
Rogue
Skills
- Maximum Arrow Storms increased from 5 to 7.
- Preparation
Previous – Every 75 Energy you spend reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Using an Ultimate Skill resets the Cooldowns of your other Skills.
- Now – Spend 75 Energy to reduce your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Ultimate Skills reset other Cooldowns and grant 15% Damage Reduction for 8 seconds.
Developer's Note: Unhindered allows you to move through enemies and prevents your Movement Speed from being lowered.
- Damage increased by 50% (0.2 to 0.3).
- Previous – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 4 seconds.
- Now – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, making you Unhindered for 4 seconds.
-
Enemies moved through needed to activate Daze reduced from 5 to 3.
- Control Impairing Effect Duration Reduction increased from 20% to 30%.
- Return damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
- Damage increased by 11% (0.72 to 0.8).
-
Previous – Damaging an enemy with increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds.
- Now – Damaging an enemy with Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.
- Previous – Enemies damaged by are Stunned for 2 seconds.
- Now – After Shadow Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.
- Previous – 's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you have not hit with in the last 4 seconds.
- Now – Damaging an enemy with Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.
- Damage increased by 25% (0.32 to 0.4).
- Additional functionality: Slows enemies hit by 30% for 3 seconds.
-
Previous – Enemies damaged by take 15% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds.
- Now – Casting increases your Critical Strike Chance by 10% for 5 seconds.
- Previous – Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead.
- Now – At the end of , Knock Down surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and deal 350% of its damage to them.
- Previous – Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast.
- Now – Dash has 1 additional and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 10% to 13%.
- Previous – Each time damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast.
- Now – Each time damages an enemy, it has a 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 1% increased damage for 5 seconds after hitting a Vulnerable enemy, up to a total of 50%.
- Previous – Evading through an enemy will cause your next to deal 30% increased damage and Stun enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.
- Now – Successive casts of increase its damage by 15% and reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.
- Previous – deals 20% increased damage to Vulnerable targets. If hits any Vulnerable enemy, it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
- Now – Casting dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.
- Damage increased by 13% (0.4 to 0.45).
-
Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.
- You can now only lose 1 Dark Shroud shadow every 1.5 seconds.
-
Previous – 's shadows have a 14% chance to not be Consumed.
- Now – Each active Dark Shroud shadow grants you 5% increased Movement Speed and also has a 15% chance to not be Consumed.
- Previous – Each active shadow from grants you 4% increased Movement Speed.
- Now – You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud shadow is removed.
- You only need 1 active shadow to get the bonus Critical Strike Chance instead of 2.
- Critical Strike Chance increased from 8% to 10%.
- Additional functionality: now deals 45% Physical damage, has a 25% Lucky Hit Chance, and its Skill Ranks now give increased damage and Cooldown Reduction.
-
Previous – Enemies affected by take 25% increased damage from you.
- Now – Enemies hit by take 25% increased damage from you for 5 seconds.
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable.
- Now – Hitting an Elite or Boss with reduces its Cooldown by 5 seconds.
- Previous – If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then will Daze them for 20% longer.
- Now – now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
- Poisoning Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
-
Previous – 's Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second.
- Now – Casting generates 30 Energy, increased by 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.
- Damage increased by 36% (0.11 to 0.15).
-
Poison damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
- Chance to reset Imbuements increased from 30% to 40%.
- New functionality: Now deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.
-
Previous – deals 10% increased damage for each enemy it pierces.
- Now – Casting and hitting a Boss or Elite with it has a 25% Chance to fire an additional shot for free.
Passives
- Casting Speed has been increased by 30%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2% to 4%.
- Cooldown reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.
- Renamed to Unstable Elixirs.
- Previous – After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.
- Now – Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6% for 5 seconds.
- Previous – Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
- Now – Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
- Previous – When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.
- Now – Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike Chance by 2% and Critical Strike Damage by 2% for 5 seconds, both up to 12%.
- New functionality: Added visuals to show when the effect is ready.
- Previous – After moving 12 meters, your next Non-Basic attack deals 7% increased damage.
- Now – After moving 15 meters, your next Core or Ultimate attack deals 8% increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal 4% increased damage.
- Previous – You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.
- Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable or Knocked Down enemies.
Developer's Note: The maximum stack potential increases by 5% with each Skill Rank.
- Previous – You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%.
- Now – Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1% for 8 seconds, up to 5%.
- Previous – Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds.
- Now – Every 100 Energy you spend grants 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 3 seconds.
- Previous – After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 30 Energy.
- Now – While an Ultimate Skill is on your Action Bar, you Heal for 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate, restore 25 Energy.
Key Passives
- Dagger damage to Healthy enemies increased from 5% to 6%.
- The Explosion damage of Victimize has been increased by ~50% to compensate for a bug fix, detailed below.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous – Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy, or hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.
- Now – Casting a Cutthroat Skill grants a stack of Momentum. Casting a Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum. For each stack of Momentum, you gain 3% Damage Reduction, 3% Maximum Energy, 3% Energy Regeneration, 3% Movement Speed, up to 30%.
- Previous – Gain a free shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.
- Now – Using a Healing Potion makes a free shadow. Each shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 30-40% increased damage.
- Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 45-60% increased damage.
- Arrow Storm Damage increased from 25-40% to 45-60%.
- Damage bonus to increased from 2.5-10% to 4.5-12%.
- Previous – also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.
- Now – and receive Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.
- Poison damage bonus to Frozen enemies increased from 15-30% to 20-35%.
- Toxic Pool Poisoning damage increased by 24%.
- shadow Explosion damage increased by 50%.
Unique Items
- Previous – Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.
- Now – While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal 20-35% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
- Previous – Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Lucky Hit Chance.
- Now – Casting a Core Skill has a 15-30% chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
- Ranks of Concussive changed to Ranks of Malice.
- Vulnerable Damage changed to Dexterity.
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 30-40% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.
- Now – has a 30-40% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage.
- Explosion radius increased by 10%.
- The visual effect for the Physical damage has been improved to be more consistent.
- Decoy Trap damage increased by 8%.
Paragon
- Previous – Your is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.
- Now – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.
– Legendary Node
- Previous – Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill 25% increased damage. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill 25% increased damage.
- Now – Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds.
– Legendary Node
- Previous – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%.
- Now – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.
– Legendary Node
- Previous – Whenever you deal damage to a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1% increased damage from you for 6 seconds, up to 25%.
- Now – Lucky Hit: Direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 45% chance to increase your damage by 1% for 25 seconds, up to 50%. At 50 stacks, this bonus resets and you Execute all Nearby Non-Boss enemies.
– Legendary Node
Developer's Note: This is to compensate for increased sources of Ultimate Skill Damage added to the Rogue Paragon Board this season. Leyrana's Instinct
- Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.
– Legendary Node
- Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.
– Rare Node
- Execute Chance changed to Ultimate Damage.
- Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Execute Chance now give Ultimate Damage.
– Rare Node
- Damage to Healthy changed to Ultimate Damage.
- Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Damage to Healthy now give Ultimate Damage.
Sorcerer
Skills
- Crackling Energy base damage increased from 20% to 30%.
- Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25% to 40%.
- No longer gains increased Shield based on damage.
- Base damage increased from 30% to 38%.
-
Explosion damage increased from 150% to 175% of 's damage.
- Base damage per hit increased from 10% to 12%.
-
Damage increased from 8% to 10%.
- Previous: grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%.
- Now: grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%. At max stacks, your hits grant 1 Mana.
- Base damage increased from 130% to 150%.
-
damage to Frozen enemies increased from 25% to 40%.
- Base damage increased from 14% to 16%.
-
Burn damage increased from 60% to 100%.
- Base damage increased by 20%.
- Previous: Gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds for each enemy hit with , up to 18%.
- Now: Arc Lash grants 5 Mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit 3 or more enemies or a Boss, your next swipe also deals 50% more damage.
- Now tracks how many Chain Lightnings are out.
-
Previous: Each time bounces, it deals 5% increased damage for its duration.
- Now: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 10% increased damage for its duration, up to 30%.
- Now has a 4 second Cooldown.
- No longer tracks Mana or sends out Chain Lightnings if the instance of Mana Drain is from an Auto Cast skill.
- Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25% to 40%.
- No longer gains increased Shield based on damage.
- Cooldown begins when Invulnerability ends.
- Previous: After Critically Striking, gains a 5% increased stacking Critical Strike Chance for its duration.
- Now: Casting spawns an additional and increases their Critical Strike Chance by 15%.
- Previous: While Blizzard is active, your Core Skills cost 20% less Mana.
- Now: While Blizzard is active, you gain 1 Mana Regeneration for every 20 Maximum Mana.
Passives
- Cooldown increased from 11 to 14.
- Base damage increased from 25% to 35%.
- Stun chance increased from 5% to 7%.
- Immobilize chance increased from 5% to 7%.
- Freeze chance increased from 5% to 7%.
- Chance to spawn Crackling Energy increased from 5% to 6%.
- Damage for each Rank increased from 40% to 50%.
- Base Burning damage increased from 20% to 40%.
Developer's Note: Shock Sorcerer is often highly incentivized to play in close combat. This rework aims to open up the Shock Sorcerer playstyle, allowing for both close and ranged options while maintaining the defensive capability of the original design that players love. Legendary Aspects
- Previous: Close enemies take 15% increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes increase these bonuses to 20% and 25% respectively for 3 seconds.
- Now: When you Critical Strike an enemy with a Shock Skill you become Charged and take 25% less damage for 5 seconds. While Charged, Critical Strikes have a 10% chance to causes the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another Nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 250% of the damage.
- Movement Speed bonus increased from 10-20 to 15-25.
- Mana Cost Reduction increased from 10-25% to 35-50%.
- Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life increased from 15-30% to 30-45%.
- Previous: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to chain to an additional enemy.
- Now: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to deal 40%|x| increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.
- Previous: Casting always spawns an additional and increases your damage with Shock Skills by X for Y seconds.
- Now: Critical Hits with cause Lightning to arc from it dealing X damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
- Previous: lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.
- Now: Flame Shield grants you Unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.
- Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 80%-100%.
- Now has 15% extra damage to Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Chill.
()
- Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 100%-120%.
Paragon
- Now has 15% extra Chill with Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Damage.
- Burning Instinct Critical Strike bonus reduced from 1% per 25 Intelligence to 1% per 50 Intelligence and now caps at 40%|x|.
- Crackling Energy damage reduced from 3% per 20 Intelligence to 1% per 25 Intelligence and now caps at 60%|x|.
- Now caps at its damage bonus at 30%.
- Damage with Frost Skills increased from 15% to 18%.
Glyph
- Increased the damage bonus from 7% to 8%.
- Increased the Mana Regeneration from 7% to 25%.
Tempering Updates
- The following Tempering Affixes have been moved from existing Tempering Recipes onto new Recipes in the Utility Category.
Developer's Note: We are looking to expand what Affixes are available within the Utility Category to bring more depth and variety to Tempering.
Barbarian Innovation – Barbarian Utility Recipe
Earthquake Duration - from Wasteland Augments
- Kick Vulnerable Duration - from Furious Augments
- Frenzy Duration - from Berserking Augments
- Flay Duration - from Bleed Augments
Nature Magic Innovation – Druid Utility Recipe
Rogue Innovation – Rogue Utility Recipe
Endgame Bosses
- For updates on our Endgame Bosses, you can read more about those changes here.
Helltide
- For updates on Helltide, you can read more about those changes here.
Loot Rewards
- For updates on Loot Rewards, you can read about those changes above here.
User Interface and User Experience
- Floating Combat Text has been updated to be more consistent and be more legible.
- Settings for Floating Combat Text have been added to allow players to further customize what sort of floating text they want to see.
- The Stats window now has a highlight for when the Armor Cap has been reached.
- The sections in the Stats window can now be collapsed and expanded as desired.
- Mythic Unique Items now have new visual effects and have a unique look in the Inventory for them to stand out more.
- Legendary Aspects can now be favorited and filtered while interacting with the Occultist.
- Shift-clicking a skill will now add 5 points (or as many as possible) to it in the Skill tree.
- The notification for unlocking and upgrading Aspects has been improved to be more prominent.
Miscellaneous
- Tortured Gifts in Helltide no longer contain Obols.
- This season's Nightmare Dungeon rotation remains the same as the previous season.
- World Bosses are now more resilient to damage.
- Experience rewards for side quests, including Priority Quests(i.e. Gem Crafting Quest) and Class quests, have been increased.
- Skills that grant Immunity, e.g. and , now only go on cooldown once the Immunity effect ends.
- Potions can now be used while Crowd Controlled.
- Certain tutorial quests, e.g. the quest for crafting a gem, are now tracked account-wide for completion status.
- Various Dungeons have had tweaks to their layouts to further streamline them.
- More Weapon Types are now available to more Classes.
Druids can now use Polearms, 1-handed Swords, and Daggers.
- Necromancers can now use Maces and Axes. This includes The Butcher's Cleaver being usable for Necromancers.
- Sorcerers can now use 1-Handed Swords and 1-Handed Maces. This includes and being usable for Sorcerers.
Inherent Affixes on multiple Weapon Types have been changed.
- Axes inherent Affix changed from Damage to Healthy Enemies to Damage Over Time.
- Wands inherent Affix changed from Lucky Hit Chance to Vulnerable Damage.
- Scythes inherent Affix changed from Life on Kill to Summoning Damage.
- Staffs inherent Affix changed from Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies to Damage Over Time.
- Bows inherent Affix changed from Damage to Distant Enemies to Critical Strike Damage.
- Polearms inherent Affix changed from Damage to Injured Enemies to Vulnerable Damage.
- Focus and Totem inherent Affix changed from Cooldown Reduction to Lucky Hit Chance.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Barbarian
- Fixed an issue where Fury Regeneration would malfunction when assigning the Upgrade.
- Fixed an issue where the 5 second internal Cooldown for the was not listed in the Aspect's description.
- Fixed an issue where stack granted by the could be inconsistently acquired.
- Fixed an issue where could be used to bypass interaction channels, such as opening Helltide Chests.
- Fixed an issue where s Aspect could waste its guaranteed Overpower trigger on autocast instances. This includes triggers from and .
- Fixed an issue where bonus Fury generated by the didn't grant Fortify when used in conjunction with the .
- Fixed an issue where didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.
- Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for the Glyph was additive when fighting Crowd Controlled enemies. Rumble's Damage bonus is now capped at 30%.
- Fixed an issue where wasn't being consistently reset when enemies were killed by shockwaves created by .
Druid
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for was missing the damage type indicator when using advanced tooltips.
- Fixed an issue where projectiles from behaved erratically when used with .
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip description for was missing information.
- Fixed an issue where the did not fully benefit from the Passive.
- Fixed an issue where the the pull effect from had a larger area of effect than intended.
- Fixed an issue where was scaling beyond the 60% bonus if the Damage over time duration was extended.
- Fixed an issue where weapon drops for Druids were skewed towards 2-Handed Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers could get both bonuses when using the Second upgrade option.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus Critical Strike chance from did not trigger if was recast while another Bone Storm was still active.
- Fixed an issue where the could apply its bonus without using .
- Fixed an issue where 's effect could still function when removing points after entering a new zone.
- Fixed an issue where the had an irrelevant addition of "Summoning" to its description.
- Fixed an issue where the Cooldown Reduction granted by didn't apply to Bone Spirt when cast with 100 or more Essence.
- Fixed an issue where the was not gaining stacks when the player Healed values smaller than 1% of your max life.
- Fixed an issue where didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where the upgrade didn't reduce the Cooldown of Dash by the full, intended amount.
- Fixed an issue where could generate multiple combo points when additional resource generation was high.
- Fixed an issue where used with and the Aspect Repeating behaved inconsistently.
- Fixed an issue where didn't deal damage with .
- Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire did not have a range limit when used with .
- Fixed an issue where would properly function when a Core Skill hit a target that wasn't explicitly aimed at.
- Fixed an issue where made targets Vulnerable after 2 hits instead of 3.
- Fixed an issue where didn't trigger Movement Speed from the .
- Fixed an issue where didn't display its duration on the Skill icon on your Action Bar.
- Fixed an issue where was double dipping its damage multiplier. A compensatory buff to Victimize was made here, as mentioned above.
Sorcerer
- Fixed an issue where applied to Non-Shock Skills.
- Fixed an issue where 's tooltip suggested the Barrier value would increase when dealing damage.
General
- Fixed an issue where the was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.
- Fixed an issue where was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses when you were being hit a smaller enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the could be active alongside other Elixirs.
- Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger .
- Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.
- Fixed an issue where the was not restricted to Rogues.
- Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.
- Fixed an issue where did not properly work with Overhealing effects.
- Fixed an issue where couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.
User Interface and User Experience
- Fixed an issue where there was no indication on how to unlock Tempering if the player failed to pick up their first recipe. The quest now properly guides the player to pick up the free recipe.
- Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances, Legendary materials could appear in the Lost Items Stash but could not be withdrawn.
- Fixed an issue where certain tooltips, such as for Berserking, did not properly indicate whether or not their damage was additive or multiplicative.
- Fixed multiple instances where Aspect tooltips had inconsistent info in their descriptions.
- Fixed an issue where many Unique Items did not display Class restrictions.
- Fixed an issue where incompatible Mount armors could be selected in the Stablemaster menu.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where materials from Season of the Malignant could drop in the Malignant Burrow.
- Various performance, visual, and stability improvements.