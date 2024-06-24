This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Now Available for Pre-Download on PC Battle.net
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 28 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR is now available for players to pre-download through the PC Battle.net launcher! This PTR will allow players to test the latest
Infernal Horde
endgame content, new
Unique items
&
Legendary Aspects
, as well as the latest
changes to endgame bosses
. The Season 5 PTR will become available to play on
Tuesday, June 25th
and will be available until July 2nd.
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
What new content, features, or changes are you looking forward to testing during the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post