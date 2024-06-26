Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Hotfix - Additional Sources for Infernal Hordes Compasses

Game Updates

Salvaging a Tier 1-3 Infernal Hordes Compass will now grant an Abyssal Scroll.

Salvaging Tier 4+ Infernal Hordes Compasses will grant 1 extra Abyssal Scroll per Tier. (i.e. 6 Scrolls for Salvaging a Tier 8)

Completing Nightmare Dungeons, opening Helltide Chests, and opening Whisper Caches now grant a guaranteed Infernal Hordes Compass.

Developer’s Note: This for PTR specifically. We will be revisiting this for the Season release.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Abyssal Scrolls could be lost. Abyssal Scrolls will now stay in your inventory unless you use, sell, or manually drop them

This hotfix will be rolled out to all users by 1:00-2:00pm PDTSeparately, we do want to note that we are seeing the plethora of feedback regarding other items tied to Infernal Hordes such as rewards experience, encounters and more. We are noting this and will make sure we address feedback as much as possible before Season 5 release.This goes for the feedback on class balance as well and some of the bugged interactions they are experiencing.