Hello all -



We will be taking down the Season 5 PTR late tomorrow morning PDT to apply an update to address some items related to Infernal Compasses and Abyssal Scrolls.



We will have notes up in the morning. This will help out players that have reported some issues related to both of these items.



We expect this downtime to be pretty short and we will have an exact time on the downtime tomorrow morning.



Thanks again for jumping into PTR and providing feedback as we prep for Season 5.