Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Down Time Cancelled - Hotfix Will Be Live Shortly
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 4 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard
previously stated
that the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR would experience a short window of downtime today for some much-needed hotfixes - but that statement has recently changed.
Blizzard has canceled the planned downtime for the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR, instead opting to roll out hotfixes for Infernal Compasses and Abyssal Scrolls while the PTR is live. Once the hotfix is complete, we'll share any notes provided - stay tuned!
The team has decided to keep S5 PTR up. We will roll this hotfix out as things are live. Players will roll onto the new servers. Once everyone has rolled over, we will have hotfix notes up.
