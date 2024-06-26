Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Class Predictions - Which Builds Could Be the Best?

i don't understand why nerf that much sorc, its not like the only build viable for high pit is 50h+ farming for making the build work, maybe having 2x more aspect on weapon can help, like barb and rogue who had 3 and 4 weapon so 4 and 3 aspect and stats + temp for weapon
I come back after months of being absent to find season 4 has done some good to my sorceress, then within weeks of playing, cap about 67 in this new pit (9/12 masterwork to all gear, tough grind to get mats), and move up from maxed tier 39 dungeons to 73, can't get much more (ice build, I hate fire builds and lightning is too iffy). I get my first uber, the useless amulet the "heart of sildig" or whatever it is called after 18 tries on Duriel (after a long 2 weeks of gear searching, paragon rebuilding and skill changes to go from ice shards to frozen orb).Now..., what is this, nerfing the shields? WTF? Dev team needs to stop with limiting and give us our insane right to wreak havoc upon the enemy hoards of diabolical minions of hell. I see another long absence coming up again. And NO, I don't play other classes, they can all go jump in the boiling lake of acid for all I care. Sorcerer or bust.