Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Class Predictions - Which Builds Could Be the Best?



Looking forward to: The Umbracrux - this should make for really interesting interactions with many different skills

The Umbracrux - this should make for really interesting interactions with many different skills Buffs for Everyone: Dark Shroud changes make the skill much more accessible

Dark Shroud changes make the skill more accessible Keep an eye on: Andariel's Rogue - the buff to Andariel's Visage is nothing but stonks, expect this build to rise up the ranks quickly!



