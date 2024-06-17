Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat Live on Friday June 21 at 11 a.m. PDT

Our next Campfire Chat begins on and gives a preview of our Season 5 Public Test Realm. Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, lead season designer Daniel Tanguay, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson, as they reveal what to expect in the Season 5 PTR.

We’ll also detail how to access the Public Test Realm (PTR) in Diablo IV, available to PC BattleNet users. This PTR allows you to get your first taste of the changes coming in our next Season. During the PTR, we’ll listen closely to your feedback in order to make adjustments before the Season arrives for all.

There will also be a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube and X channels to watch live! Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.