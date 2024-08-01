Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Sorcerer Class Changes - Huge Defensive Buffs, New Damage Bonus Caps, Shatter Bug Fixed

Blizzard

Game Updates

New Items and Tempering Recipes

All Classes

Tempering Recipes

Worldly Finesse - Offensive

+X% Critical Strike Damage

+X% Vulnerable Damage

+X% Overpower Damage

+X% Ultimate Damage

Sorcerer

Unique Items

Axial Conduit - Unique Pants

Chain Lightning alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active Chain Lightning. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for (270%-570%) (150%-600%) Lightning damage.

Lightning damage. Chain Lightning expires if you don't have enough Mana for it to drain.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Tenuous Agility

Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven't used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds.

Aspect Of the Firebird

Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free.

When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing (50%-70%) Fire damage.

Lightning Rod Aspect

Chain Lightning has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets.

Chain Lightning has a 25% chance to deal 50-80%[x] increased damage. This chance is doubled against Bosses or Crowd Controlled enemies and prefers them as targets.

Aspect Of Elemental Acuity

Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per Element.

At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.

Aspect Of the Orange Herald

Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10% Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Can only happen once per Skill cast.

Tempering Recipes

Discharge - Weapon

+X% chance to cast an additional Charged Bolt (moved from Shock Augments)

+X% Teleport size (moved from Shock Augments)

+X% chance for Arc Lash to swipe twice

Conjuration - Weapon

+1-2 Hydra Heads on Cast.

X% chance for another Ice Blade on Cast.

X% chance for another Lightning Spear on Cast.

Conjuration Fortune - Utility

+X% Hydra Lucky Hit Chance.

+X% Ice Blade Lucky Hit Chance.

+X% Lightning Spear Lucky Hit Chance.

Elemental Control - Utility

+X Skill ranks to Convulsions.

+X Skill ranks to Snap Freeze.

+X Skill ranks to Crippling Flames.

Existing Tempering Recipe Additions

+X Skill ranks to Conduction - Added to Sorcerer Motion.

+X Ice Armor Duration - Added to Frost Cage.

Balance Updates

All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.

Sorcerer

Crackling Energy base damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat. Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.



Skills

Charged Bolts

Base damage increased from 30% to 38 45% .

Enhanced Charged Bolts

Explosion damage increased from 45% to 79% increased from 150% to 175% of Charged Bolt's damage .

Spark

Base damage per hit increased from 10% to 12%.

Enhanced Spark

Damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Glinting Spark

Previous: Spark grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%.

Now: Spark grants 2% increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%. At max stacks, your Spark hits grant 1 Mana.

Hydra

Base damage increased from 14% to 16%.

Summoned Hydra

Burn damage increased from 60% to 100%.

Inferno

Base damage increased by 20%.

Firewall

Damage increased from 160% to 230%.

Meteor

Damage increased from 80% to 96%.

Incinerate

Damage increased from 84% to 101%.

Fireball

Damage increased from 60% to 66%.

Flickering Arc Lash

Previous: Gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds for each enemy hit with Arc Lash, up to 18%.

Now: Arc Lash grants 5 Mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit 3 or more enemies or a Boss, your next swipe also deals 50% more damage.

Chain Lightning

Now tracks how many Chain Lightnings are out.

Damage increased from 36% to 43%.

Greater Chain Lightning

Previous: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% increased damage for its duration.

Now: Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 10% increased damage for its duration, up to 30%.

Chain Lightning Enchantment

Now has a 4 second Cooldown.

No longer tracks Mana or sends out Chain Lightnings if the instance of Mana Drain is from an Auto Cast skill.

Flame Shield

Cooldown begins when Invulnerability ends.

Ice Armor

Max Life Base Shield amount increased from 25% to 40%.

No longer gains increased Shield based on damage.

Enhanced Lightning Spear

Previous: After Critically Striking, Lightning Spear gains a 5% increased stacking Critical Strike Chance for its duration.

Now: Casting Lightning Spear spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases their Critical Strike Chance by 15%.

Blizzard

Base damage increased from 130% to 150 210% .

Enhanced Blizzard

Blizzard damage to Frozen enemies increased from 25% to 40%.

Wizard's Blizzard

Previous: While Blizzard is active, your Core Skills cost 20% less Mana.

Now: While Blizzard is active, you gain 1 Mana Regeneration for every 20 Maximum Mana.

Teleport

Cooldown increased from 11 to 14.

Base damage increased from 25% to 35%.

Ball Lightning

Damage increased from 20% to 24%.

Ice Shards

Damage increased from 32% to 36%.

Frozen Orb

Base Damage increased from 41% to 50%.

Shard damage increased from 43% to 52%.

Passives

Convulsions

Stun chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Crippling Flames

Immobilize chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Snap Freeze

Freeze chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Static Discharge

Chance to spawn Crackling Energy increased from 5% to 6%.

Shocking impact

Damage for each Rank increased from 40% to 50%.

Combustion

Base Burning damage increased from 20% to 40 60% .

Vyr's Mastery

Previous: Close enemies take 15% increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes increase these bonuses to 20% and 25% respectively for 3 seconds.

Now: When you Critical Strike an enemy with a Shock Skill you become Charged and take 25% less damage for 5 seconds. While Charged, Critical Strikes have a 10% chance to causes the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another Nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 250% of the damage.

Developer’s Note: Shock Sorcerer is often highly incentivized to play in close combat. This rework aims to open up the Shock Sorcerer playstyle, allowing for both close and ranged options while maintaining the defensive capability of the original design that players love.

Shatter

Damage increased from 30% to 45% of the damage you deal to them.

Shatter no longer receives damage from itself.

Warmth

Healing from non-elites increased from 0.5/1/1.5% to 1/2/3%.

Healing from bosses increased from 2/4/6% to 4/8/12%.

Align the Elements

Damage Reduction from Elites cap increased from 40% to 60%.

Mana Shield

Damage reduction Increased from 8% to 10%.

Legendary Aspects

Charged Aspect

Movement Speed bonus increased from 10-20 to 15-25.

Aspect Of Efficiency

Mana Cost Reduction increased from 10-25% to 35-50%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life increased from 15-30% to 30-45%.

Aspect Of Abundant Energy

Previous: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to chain to an additional enemy.

Now: Crackling Energy has a 35-50% chance to deal 40%|x| increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.

Aspect Of Splintering Energy

Previous: Casting Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your damage with Shock Skills by X for Y seconds.

Now: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause Lightning to arc from it dealing 25%-55% damage to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Aspect of Binding Embers

Previous: Flame Shield lets you move unhindered through enemies. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.

Now: Flame Shield grants you unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for X seconds.

Aspect Of the Frozen Wake

Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 80%-100%.

Now has 15% extra damage to Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Chill.

Aspect Of the Frozen Tundra (Deep Freeze)

Ice Spike damage increased from 60%-80% to 100%-120%.

Glacial Aspect

Now has 15% extra Chill with Ice Spikes instead of 15% extra Damage.

Snowveiled Aspect

Previous: Ice armor makes you unstoppable and grants you 30% armor for 3.5-5 seconds.

Now: Ice armor makes you unstoppable and grants you 25% Damage Reduction for 3.5-5 seconds.

Paragon

Burning Instinct

Burning Instinct Critical Strike bonus reduced from 1% per 25 Intelligence to 1% per 50 Intelligence and now caps at 40%|x|.

Critical Strike Bonus changed from 1% per 25 Intelligence to 1% per 20 Intelligence and now caps at 80%[x].

Ceaseless Conduit

Crackling Energy damage reduced from 3% per 20 Intelligence to 1% per 25 Intelligence and now caps at 60%[x].

Changed from 3% per 20 Intelligence to 2% per 20 Intelligence. Crackling Energy damage now caps at 120%[x].

Elemental Summoner

Now caps at its damage bonus at 30 60%[x] .

. Scaling from damage with Cold/Fire/Lightning increased from 5% to 10%.

Icefall

Damage with Frost Skills increased from 15%[x] to 18%[x].

Unleash Glyph

Increased the damage bonus from 7% to 8%.

Increased the Mana Regeneration from 7% to 25%.

Frigid Fate

Now caps its damage bonus at 60%[x].

Scaling from damage with Cold increased from 10% to 20%.

Searing Heat

Now caps its damage bonus at 60%[x].

Scaling from damage with Fire increased from 10% to 20%.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

General

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Crowded Sage was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.

Fixed an issue where Needleflare Aspect was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Antivenin could be active alongside other Elixirs.

Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger Yen's Blessing.

Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.

Fixed an issue where the High Velocity Aspect was not restricted to Rogues.

Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.

Fixed an issue where Starlight did not properly work with Overhealing effects.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Frosty Strides couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.

Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.

Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.

Sorcerer