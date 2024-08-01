Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Rogue Class Changes - Legendary Aspect and Skill Buffs, Exploit Weakness Nerfed

Blizzard

Game Updates

New Items and Tempering Recipes

The Alchemist Control Rogue Temper Manual will not be available in Patch 1.5.0. It will return with Patch 1.5.1.

All Classes

Tempering Recipes

Worldly Finesse - Offensive

+X% Critical Strike Damage

+X% Vulnerable Damage

+X% Overpower Damage

+X% Ultimate Damage

Rogue

Unique Items

Shroud of Khanduras – Unique Chest Armor

Dark Shroud grants Immune for 3 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and pulls in enemies.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Nebulous Brews – Mobility

Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 20 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.

Galvanized Slasher's – Resource

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25 15-30 .

Of Iron Rain – Offensive

Smoke Grenade has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable.

Breakneck Bandit's – Offensive

Flurry deals 15-30% 25-40% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.

Mired Sharpshooter's – Utility

Caltrops is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its Duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Tempering Recipes

Subterfuge Expertise

Increased Smoke Grenade damage.

Increased Smoke Grenade Size.

Increased damage for each Dark Shroud Shadow.

Increased damage on Next Attack after entering Stealth.

Rogue Persistence

Increased Maximum Life Percentage gained while Dark Shroud is active.

Increased Maximum and All Resistance Percentage for 5 Seconds from Health. Potions.

Increased Skill Ranks of Second Wind.

Increased Skill Ranks of Aftermath.

Balance Updates

All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.

Rogue

Maximum Arrow Storms increased from 5 to 7.

Preparation Previous – Every 75 Energy you spend reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Using an Ultimate Skill resets the Cooldowns of your other Skills. Now – Spend 75 Energy to reduce your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Ultimate Skills reset other Cooldowns and grant 15% Damage Reduction for 8 10 seconds.

Now gain 11% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat. Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 9 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.



Skills

Blade Shift

Damage increased by 50% (0.2 to 0.3).

Previous – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 4 seconds.

Now – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, making you Unhindered for 4 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Unhindered allows you to move through enemies and prevents your Movement Speed from being lowered.

Fundamental Blade Shift

Enemies moved through needed to activate Daze reduced from 5 to 3.

Primary Blade Shift

Control Impairing Effect Duration Reduction increased from 20% to 30%.

Invigorating Strike

Damage increased by 20%.

Enhanced Twisting Blades

Return damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.

Shadow Step

Damage increased by 11% (0.72 to 0.8).

Enhanced Shadow Step

Previous – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds.

Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.

Methodical Shadow Step

Previous – Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are Stunned for 2 seconds.

Now – After Shadow Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.

Disciplined Shadow Step

Previous – Shadow Step's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you have not hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 seconds.

Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.

Dash

Damage increased by 25% (0.32 to 0.4).

Additional functionality: Dash Slows enemies hit by 30% for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Dash

Previous – Enemies damaged by Dash take 15% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds.

Now – Casting Dash increases your Critical Strike Chance by 10% for 5 seconds.

Disciplined Dash

Previous – Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead.

Now – At the end of Dash, Knock Down surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and deal 350% of its damage to them.

Methodical Dash

Previous – Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast.

Now – Dash has 1 additional Charge and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds.

Flurry

Damage increased from 94% to 130%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 10% to 13 20% .

Enhanced Flurry

Previous – Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast.

Now – Each time Flurry damages an enemy, it has a 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 1% increased damage for 5 seconds after hitting a Vulnerable enemy, up to a total of 50 25% .

Advanced Flurry

Previous – Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to deal 30% increased damage and Stun enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.

Now – Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 15 10% and reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.

Improved Flurry

Previous – Flurry deals 20% increased damage to Vulnerable targets. If Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy, it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now – Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.

Caltrops

Damage increased by 13% (0.4 to 0.45).

Disciplined Caltrops Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.



Dark Shroud

You can now only lose 1 Dark Shroud shadow every 1.5 seconds.

Enhanced Dark Shroud

Previous – Dark Shroud's shadows have a 14% chance to not be Consumed.

Now – Each active Dark Shroud shadow grants you 5% increased Movement Speed and also has a 15% chance to not be Consumed.

Subverting Dark Shroud

Previous – Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you 4% increased Movement Speed.

Now – You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud shadow is removed.

Countering Dark Shroud

You only need 1 active shadow to get the bonus Critical Strike Chance instead of 2.

Critical Strike Chance increased from 8% to 10%.

Smoke Grenade

Additional functionality: Smoke Grenade now deals 45% Physical damage, has a 25% Lucky Hit Chance, and its Skill Ranks now give increased damage and Cooldown Reduction.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade

Previous – Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you.

Now – Enemies hit by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you for 5 seconds.

Countering Smoke Grenade

Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable.

Now – Hitting an Elite or Boss with Smoke Grenade reduces its Cooldown by 5 seconds.

Subverting Smoke Grenade

Previous – If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer.

Now – Smoke Grenade now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.

Poison Imbuement

Poisoning Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds.

Enhanced Poison Imbuement

Previous – Poison Imbuement's Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second.

Now – Casting Poison Imbuement generates 30 Energy, increased by 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.

Poison Trap

Damage increased by 36% (0.11 to 0.15).

Subverting Poison Trap

Poison damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Countering Poison Trap

Chance to reset Imbuements increased from 30% to 40%.

Penetrating Shot

New functionality: Now deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.

Enhanced Penetrating Shot

Previous – Penetrating Shot deals 10% increased damage for each enemy it pierces.

Now – Casting Penetrating Shot and hitting a Boss or Elite with it has a 25% Chance to fire an additional shot for free.

Rain of Arrows

Casting Speed has been increased by 30%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2% to 4%.

Cooldown reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.

Passive

Concussive

Renamed to Unstable Elixirs.

Previous – After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Now – Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6% for 5 10 seconds.

Rapid Gambits

Previous – Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

Now – Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.

Trick Attacks

Previous – When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.

Now – Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike Chance by 2% and Critical Strike Damage by 2% for 5 seconds, both up to 12%.

Impetus

New functionality: Added visuals to show when the effect is ready.

Previous – After moving 12 meters, your next Non-Basic attack deals 7% increased damage.

Now – After moving 15 meters, your next Core or Ultimate attack deals 8% increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal 4 5% increased damage.

Malice

Previous – You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.

Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable or Knocked Down enemies.

Alchemical Advantage

Previous – You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%.

Now – Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1% for 8 seconds, up to 5%.

Developer’s Note: The maximum stack potential increases by 5% with each Skill Rank.

Second Wind

Previous – Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds.

Now – Every 100 Energy you spend grants 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 3 seconds.

Aftermath

Previous – After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 30 Energy.

Now – While an Ultimate Skill is on your Action Bar, you Heal for 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate, restore 25 Energy.

Weapon Mastery

Dagger damage to Healthy enemies increased from 5% to 6 7% .

Key Passives

Victimize

The Explosion damage of Victimize has been increased by ~50% to compensate for a bug fix, detailed below.

Momentum

Previous – Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy, or hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.

Now – Casting a Cutthroat Skill grants a stack of Momentum. Casting a Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum. For each stack of Momentum, you gain 3% Damage Reduction, 3% Maximum Energy, 3% Energy Regeneration, 3% Movement Speed, and 5% Damage. This can stack up to 10 times .

Legendary Aspects

Enshrouding Aspect

Previous – Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.

Now – Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow. Each shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.

Of Arrow Storms

Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 30-40% increased damage.

Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 45-60% increased damage.

Vengeful

Arrow Storm Damage increased from 25-40% to 45-60%.

Ravager's

Damage bonus to Shadow Step increased from 2.5-10% to 4.5-12%.

Trickster's

Previous – Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.

Now – Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.

Of Noxious Ice

Poison damage bonus to Frozen enemies increased from 15-30% to 20-35%.

Of Bursting Venoms

Toxic Pool Poisoning damage increased by 24%.

Of Volatile Shadows

Dark Shroud shadow Explosion damage increased by 50%.

Of Stolen Vigor

Previous – Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.

Now – While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal 20-35 30-45% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for 3 seconds every 8 seconds.

Unique Items

Saboteur's Signet

Previous – Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Lucky Hit Chance.

Now – Casting a Core Skill has a 15-30% chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.

Windforce

Ranks of Concussive changed to Ranks of Malice.

Vulnerable Damage changed to Dexterity.

Previous – Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 30-40% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.

Now – Barrage has a 30-40% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage. Hits of Barrage have a 30-50% chance to deal double damage and Knock Down enemies.

Scoundrel's Kiss

Explosion radius increased by 10%.

The visual effect for the Physical damage has been improved to be more consistent.

Writhing Band of Trickery

Decoy Trap damage increased by 8%.

Word of Hakan

Previous – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Now – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.

Paragon

Tricks of the Trade – Legendary Node

Previous – Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill 25% increased damage. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill 25% increased damage.

Now – Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds.

Cheap Shot – Legendary Node

Previous – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%.

Now – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.

Exploit Weakness – Legendary Node

Previous – Whenever you deal damage to a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1% increased damage from you for 6 seconds, up to 25%.

Now – Lucky Hit: Direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 45% chance to increase your damage by 1% for 25 seconds, up to 50%. At 50 stacks, this bonus resets and you Execute all Nearby Non-Boss enemies. Hitting a vulnerable enemy has up to a 60% chance to increase your damage by 1%x for 25 seconds, up to 25%x. At 25 stacks the bonus remains for 6 seconds then expires.

No Witnesses – Legendary Node

Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35 45% .

. Duration increased from 8 to 10 seconds.

Developer’s Note: This is to compensate for increased sources of Ultimate Skill Damage added to the Rogue Paragon Board this season.

Leyrana's Insinct – Legendary Node

Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.

Culler – Rare Node

Execute Chance changed to Ultimate Damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Execute Chance now give Ultimate Damage.

Ruin – Rare Node

Damage to Healthy changed to Ultimate Damage.

Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Damage to Healthy now give Ultimate Damage.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

General

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Crowded Sage was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.

Fixed an issue where Needleflare Aspect was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Antivenin could be active alongside other Elixirs.

Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger Yen's Blessing.

Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.

Fixed an issue where the High Velocity Aspect was not restricted to Rogues.

Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.

Fixed an issue where Starlight did not properly work with Overhealing effects.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Frosty Strides couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.

Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.

Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.

Rogue