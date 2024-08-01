Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Rogue Class Changes - Legendary Aspect and Skill Buffs, Exploit Weakness Nerfed

Blizzard
Game Updates
New Items and Tempering Recipes
The Alchemist Control Rogue Temper Manual will not be available in Patch 1.5.0. It will return with Patch 1.5.1.
All Classes
Tempering Recipes
Worldly Finesse - Offensive
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Overpower Damage
- +X% Ultimate Damage
Rogue
Unique Items
Shroud of Khanduras – Unique Chest Armor
- Dark Shroud grants Immune for 3 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and pulls in enemies.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Nebulous Brews – Mobility
- Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving
30 20 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.
Galvanized Slasher's – Resource
- Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by
10-25 15-30.
Of Iron Rain – Offensive
- Smoke Grenade has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable.
Breakneck Bandit's – Offensive
- Flurry deals
15-30% 25-40% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.
Mired Sharpshooter's – Utility
- Caltrops is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its Duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Tempering Recipes
Subterfuge Expertise
- Increased Smoke Grenade damage.
- Increased Smoke Grenade Size.
- Increased damage for each Dark Shroud Shadow.
- Increased damage on Next Attack after entering Stealth.
Rogue Persistence
- Increased Maximum Life Percentage gained while Dark Shroud is active.
- Increased Maximum and All Resistance Percentage for 5 Seconds from Health. Potions.
- Increased Skill Ranks of Second Wind.
- Increased Skill Ranks of Aftermath.
Balance Updates
All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.
Rogue
- Maximum Arrow Storms increased from 5 to 7.
- Preparation
- Previous – Every 75 Energy you spend reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Using an Ultimate Skill resets the Cooldowns of your other Skills.
- Now – Spend 75 Energy to reduce your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Ultimate Skills reset other Cooldowns and grant 15% Damage Reduction for
8 10 seconds.
- Now gain 11% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
- Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 9 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
Skills
Blade Shift
- Damage increased by 50% (0.2 to 0.3).
- Previous – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, allowing you to move freely through enemies for 4 seconds.
- Now – Quickly stab your victim for damage and shift, making you Unhindered for 4 seconds.
Developer’s Note: Unhindered allows you to move through enemies and prevents your Movement Speed from being lowered.
Fundamental Blade Shift
- Enemies moved through needed to activate Daze reduced from 5 to 3.
Primary Blade Shift
- Control Impairing Effect Duration Reduction increased from 20% to 30%.
Invigorating Strike
Enhanced Twisting Blades
- Return damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
Shadow Step
- Damage increased by 11% (0.72 to 0.8).
Enhanced Shadow Step
- Previous – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against them by 8% for 3 seconds.
- Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.
Methodical Shadow Step
- Previous – Enemies damaged by Shadow Step are Stunned for 2 seconds.
- Now – After Shadow Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds.
Disciplined Shadow Step
- Previous – Shadow Step's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages an enemy you have not hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 seconds.
- Now – Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.
Dash
- Damage increased by 25% (0.32 to 0.4).
- Additional functionality: Dash Slows enemies hit by 30% for 3 seconds.
Enhanced Dash
- Previous – Enemies damaged by Dash take 15% increased Critical Strike Damage from you for 5 seconds.
- Now – Casting Dash increases your Critical Strike Chance by 10% for 5 seconds.
Disciplined Dash
- Previous – Dash Slows enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead.
- Now – At the end of Dash, Knock Down surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and deal 350% of its damage to them.
Methodical Dash
- Previous – Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Dash reduces its Charge Cooldown by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast.
- Now – Dash has 1 additional Charge and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds.
Flurry
- Damage increased from 94% to 130%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 10% to
13 20%.
Enhanced Flurry
- Previous – Each time Flurry damages a Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life, up to 12% Maximum Life per cast.
- Now – Each time Flurry damages an enemy, it has a 10% chance to apply Vulnerable for 3 seconds and deals 1% increased damage for 5 seconds after hitting a Vulnerable enemy, up to a total of
50 25%.
Advanced Flurry
- Previous – Evading through an enemy will cause your next Flurry to deal 30% increased damage and Stun enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.
- Now – Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by
15 10% and reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.
Improved Flurry
- Previous – Flurry deals 20% increased damage to Vulnerable targets. If Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy, it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
- Now – Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.
Caltrops
- Damage increased by 13% (0.4 to 0.45).
- Disciplined Caltrops
- Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.
Dark Shroud
- You can now only lose 1 Dark Shroud shadow every 1.5 seconds.
Enhanced Dark Shroud
- Previous – Dark Shroud's shadows have a 14% chance to not be Consumed.
- Now – Each active Dark Shroud shadow grants you 5% increased Movement Speed and also has a 15% chance to not be Consumed.
Subverting Dark Shroud
- Previous – Each active shadow from Dark Shroud grants you 4% increased Movement Speed.
- Now – You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud shadow is removed.
Countering Dark Shroud
- You only need 1 active shadow to get the bonus Critical Strike Chance instead of 2.
- Critical Strike Chance increased from 8% to 10%.
Smoke Grenade
- Additional functionality: Smoke Grenade now deals 45% Physical damage, has a 25% Lucky Hit Chance, and its Skill Ranks now give increased damage and Cooldown Reduction.
Enhanced Smoke Grenade
- Previous – Enemies affected by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you.
- Now – Enemies hit by Smoke Grenade take 25% increased damage from you for 5 seconds.
Countering Smoke Grenade
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable.
- Now – Hitting an Elite or Boss with Smoke Grenade reduces its Cooldown by 5 seconds.
Subverting Smoke Grenade
- Previous – If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20% longer.
- Now – Smoke Grenade now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
Poison Imbuement
- Poisoning Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
Enhanced Poison Imbuement
- Previous – Poison Imbuement's Poisoning Duration is increased by 1 second.
- Now – Casting Poison Imbuement generates 30 Energy, increased by 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.
Poison Trap
- Damage increased by 36% (0.11 to 0.15).
Subverting Poison Trap
- Poison damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Countering Poison Trap
- Chance to reset Imbuements increased from 30% to 40%.
Penetrating Shot
- New functionality: Now deals 10% increased damage per enemy it pierces.
Enhanced Penetrating Shot
- Previous – Penetrating Shot deals 10% increased damage for each enemy it pierces.
- Now – Casting Penetrating Shot and hitting a Boss or Elite with it has a 25% Chance to fire an additional shot for free.
Rain of Arrows
- Casting Speed has been increased by 30%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2% to 4%.
- Cooldown reduced from 55 to 50 seconds.
Passive
Concussive
- Renamed to Unstable Elixirs.
- Previous – After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4% increased Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.
- Now – Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6% for
5 10 seconds.
Rapid Gambits
- Previous – Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
- Now – Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
Trick Attacks
- Previous – When you Critically Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down for 0.5 seconds.
- Now – Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike Chance by 2% and Critical Strike Damage by 2% for 5 seconds, both up to 12%.
Impetus
- New functionality: Added visuals to show when the effect is ready.
- Previous – After moving 12 meters, your next Non-Basic attack deals 7% increased damage.
- Now – After moving 15 meters, your next Core or Ultimate attack deals 8% increased damage. While the damage bonus remains, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal
4 5% increased damage.
Malice
- Previous – You deal 3% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.
- Now – You deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable or Knocked Down enemies.
Alchemical Advantage
- Previous – You gain 1% increased Attack Speed for each enemy you've Poisoned, up to 15%.
- Now – Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1% for 8 seconds, up to 5%.
Developer’s Note: The maximum stack potential increases by 5% with each Skill Rank.
Second Wind
- Previous – Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5% increased Lucky Hit Chance for 5 seconds.
- Now – Every 100 Energy you spend grants 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 3 seconds.
Aftermath
- Previous – After using an Ultimate Skill, restore 30 Energy.
- Now – While an Ultimate Skill is on your Action Bar, you Heal for 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate, restore 25 Energy.
Weapon Mastery
- Dagger damage to Healthy enemies increased from 5% to
6 7%.
Key Passives
Victimize
- The Explosion damage of Victimize has been increased by ~50% to compensate for a bug fix, detailed below.
Momentum
- Previous – Cutthroat Skills grant a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either hit a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy, or hit any enemy from behind. While at 3 stacks of Momentum you gain 20% increased Damage Reduction, 30% increased Energy Regeneration, and 15% increased Movement Speed.
- Now – Casting a Cutthroat Skill grants a stack of Momentum. Casting a Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum. For each stack of Momentum, you gain 3% Damage Reduction, 3% Maximum Energy, 3% Energy Regeneration, 3% Movement Speed, and 5% Damage. This can stack up to 10 times.
Legendary Aspects
Enshrouding Aspect
- Previous – Gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every 3 seconds when standing still. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.
- Now – Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow. Each shadow grants 2.5-4.0% increased Damage Reduction.
Of Arrow Storms
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 30-40% increased damage.
- Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 45-60% increased damage.
Vengeful
- Arrow Storm Damage increased from 25-40% to 45-60%.
Ravager's
- Damage bonus to Shadow Step increased from 2.5-10% to 4.5-12%.
Trickster's
- Previous – Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.
- Now – Caltrops and Smoke Grenade receive Stun Grenade benefits and throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades deal 25-40% increased damage.
Of Noxious Ice
- Poison damage bonus to Frozen enemies increased from 15-30% to 20-35%.
Of Bursting Venoms
- Toxic Pool Poisoning damage increased by 24%.
Of Volatile Shadows
- Dark Shroud shadow Explosion damage increased by 50%.
Of Stolen Vigor
- Previous – Each stack of the Momentum Key Passive Heals you for Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction.
- Now – While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal
20-35 30-45% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
Unique Items
Saboteur's Signet
- Previous – Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Lucky Hit Chance.
- Now – Casting a Core Skill has a 15-30% chance to throw Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
Windforce
- Ranks of Concussive changed to Ranks of Malice.
- Vulnerable Damage changed to Dexterity.
- Previous – Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 30-40% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.
- Now –
Barrage has a 30-40% chance to Knock Back or Knock Down enemies with each hit and deal double damage. Hits of Barrage have a 30-50% chance to deal double damage and Knock Down enemies.
Scoundrel's Kiss
- Explosion radius increased by 10%.
- The visual effect for the Physical damage has been improved to be more consistent.
Writhing Band of Trickery
- Decoy Trap damage increased by 8%.
Word of Hakan
- Previous – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.
- Now – Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.
Paragon
Tricks of the Trade – Legendary Node
- Previous – Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill 25% increased damage. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill 25% increased damage.
- Now – Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25% increased damage for 8 seconds.
Cheap Shot – Legendary Node
- Previous – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%.
- Now – You deal 5% increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.
Exploit Weakness – Legendary Node
- Previous – Whenever you deal damage to a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1% increased damage from you for 6 seconds, up to 25%.
- Now – Lucky Hit:
Direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 45% chance to increase your damage by 1% for 25 seconds, up to 50%. At 50 stacks, this bonus resets and you Execute all Nearby Non-Boss enemies. Hitting a vulnerable enemy has up to a 60% chance to increase your damage by 1%x for 25 seconds, up to 25%x. At 25 stacks the bonus remains for 6 seconds then expires.
No Witnesses – Legendary Node
- Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of
35 45%.
- Duration increased from 8 to 10 seconds.
Developer’s Note: This is to compensate for increased sources of Ultimate Skill Damage added to the Rogue Paragon Board this season.
Leyrana's Insinct – Legendary Node
- Is now capped at a maximum damage bonus of 35%.
Culler – Rare Node
- Execute Chance changed to Ultimate Damage.
- Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Execute Chance now give Ultimate Damage.
Ruin – Rare Node
- Damage to Healthy changed to Ultimate Damage.
- Magic Nodes in this cluster that gave Damage to Healthy now give Ultimate Damage.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
General
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Crowded Sage was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.
- Fixed an issue where Needleflare Aspect was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.
- Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Antivenin could be active alongside other Elixirs.
- Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger Yen's Blessing.
- Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.
- Fixed an issue where the High Velocity Aspect was not restricted to Rogues.
- Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.
- Fixed an issue where Starlight did not properly work with Overhealing effects.
- Fixed an issue where Aspect of Frosty Strides couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.
- Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where certain Stun Grenade effects didn't properly function.
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Flurry and Momentum lost stacks when triggering Lucky Hit or other on-hit effects.
- Fixed an issue where the Tempering Affix that grants bonus life while Dark Shroud is active didn't function.
- Fixed an issue where the Tempering Affix that grants bonus damage per active Dark Shroud was granting more damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue where the Tempering Affix that grants bonus Resistance and Max Resistance after using a Health Potion did not increase Maximum Resistance.
- Fixed an issue where Enhanced Caltrops did not increase damage as expected.
- Fixed an issue where the Vengeful Aspect had 10% Lucky Hit Chance instead of 25%.
- Fixed an issue where Fundamental Blade Shift did not Daze targets after applying 3 stacks.
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Flurry didn't gain damage from its stacks if it was imbued.
- Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from Malice was additive instead of multiplicative.
- Fixed an issue where the Bonus Movement from Enhanced Dark Shroud could be lost when switching equipment.
- Fixed an issue where the Methodical Dash upgrade didn't reduce the Cooldown of Dash by the full, intended amount.
- Fixed an issue where Puncture could generate multiple combo points when additional resource generation was high.
- Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel's Kiss and the Repeating Aspect behaved inconsistently.
- Fixed an issue where Shadow Clone didn't deal damage with Rapid Fire.
- Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire did not have a range limit when used with Scoundrel's Kiss.
- Fixed an issue where Scoundrel's Leathers would properly function when a Core Skill hit a target that wasn't explicitly aimed at.
- Fixed an issue where Forceful Arrow made targets Vulnerable after 2 hits instead of 3.
- Fixed an issue where Caltrops didn't trigger Movement Speed from the Aspect of Explosive Verve.
- Fixed an issue where Improved Penetrating Shot didn't display its duration on the Skill icon on your Action Bar.
- Fixed an issue where Victimize was double dipping its damage multiplier. A compensatory buff to Victimize was made here, as mentioned above.
- Fixed an issue where the Tempering affix for granting bonus movement speed per active Dark Shroud did not function properly.