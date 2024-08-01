Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Necromancer Class Changes - Huge Lucky Hit Buffs, Core Stat Rebalancing

Blizzard
All ClassesTempering RecipesWorldly Finesse
- Offensive
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Overpower Damage
- +X% Ultimate Damage
NecromancerUnique ItemsPath of Trag'Oul
- Unique Boots
Legendary AspectsAspect of the Unholy Tether
- traps a larger area and fires 20-35 at enemies trapped within. Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds each time these Bone Splinters hit an enemy.
- Mobility
Inexorable Reaper's Aspect
- Casting Golem's active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are Unhindered and gain 25-40% Movement Speed.
- Mobility
Aspect of Creeping Mist
- Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown.
- Mobility
Imprisoned Spirit's Aspect
- Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction.
- You can now Evade during , traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown.
- Offensive
Tempering RecipesNecromancer Wall
- When explodes inside a , it explodes an additional time, dealing 40-70% of normal damage.
- now prioritizes enemies inside a .
- Defensive
- Skill Ranks of
- Skill Ranks of
- Minion Damage Reduction
- Chance for your Minion Attacks to Fortify you for 3% Maximum Life
Balance Updates
All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.
Necromancer
Book of the Dead
- Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.*
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
Golem
- Necromancer Minion attacks can now Overpower.
- Minions are now more aggressive and will automatically engage nearby enemies.
Skills
- Active ability - If the Golem is far from the targeted location, it will now leap to the target.
- Iron Golem - Slam size increased by 56%.
The Lucky Hit Chance has been increased for various skills.
- Sever: From 20% to 40%.
- : from 33% to 50%.
- : from 12% to 20%.
- Reap: From 17% to 30%.
- : from 35% to 50%.
- : from 17% to 30%.
- : from 17% to 30%.
- : from 20% to 50%.
- The explosion from can now trigger Lucky Hits.
- Primary damage increased from 80% to 110%.
- Secondary damage increased from 30% to 45%.
- Damage over time increased from 105% to 135%.
Passive
- Damage increased from 150% to 450%.
- Hits required reduced from 10 to 8.
- Damage increased from 22% to 44%.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous - Your Minions deal 15/30/45% increased damage while you are Close to them.
- Now - While you control at least 7 Minions, they deal 10/20/30% increased damage.
Developer's Note: has been a disproportionately large source of damage for based Necromancers, giving far more power than we normally give for a single Aspect. To compensate for this change, we are increasing the baseline power of the Darkness Core Skills and Shadowblight with the goal of keeping these builds at approximately the same overall power level.
- Bonus damage after triggering 10 times reduced from 60-120% to 35-50%.
- Burst damage increased from 9-12.2% to 75-120% of Weapon Damage.
- Chance for to create increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.
- Blight bonus damage increased from 40-100% to 60-120%.
- Additional damage increased from 33-48% to 40-70%.
- Critical Strike Chance after casting reduced from 10-25% to 5-20%.
- Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils reduced from 20-50% to 10-40%.
- Critical Strike Damage bonus now lasts for 6 seconds, rather than indefinitely.
- Previous - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill by 5-10%, up to 25-50%.
- Now - Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core Skills by 3.5-6% for 5 seconds, up to 17.5-30%.
Inexorable Reaper's Aspect
- Previous - is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage.
- Now - Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies have a 10-25% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they take damage from Iron Maiden.
Paragon
- Sever Cooldown reduced from 22-7 to 13.5-6.
Legendary Paragon Node
- Intelligence scaling is now capped at 1200 Intelligence.
Legendary Node
- Overpower damage increased from 35% to 70%.
Legendary Node
Tempering Developer's Note: Values provided for Tempering Recipe updates reflect their values at Legendary rank. Magic and Rare recipes have also been similarly adjusted.Blood Finesse
- Damage bonus per Blood Orb pickup increased from 5% to 10%.
- Maximum bonus damage increased from 30% to 50%.
Tempering Recipe
Shadow Finesse
- Blood Damage increased from 41.5-55% to 57.5-80%.
- Blood Overpower damage increased from 62.5-85% to 82.5-105%.
- Damage While Fortified increased from 41.5-55% to 57.5-80%.
Tempering Recipe
- Shadow Damage Over Time increased from 57-75% to 67.5-90%.
- Darkness Damage increased from 41.5-55% to 57.5-80%.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
General
- Fixed an issue where the was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.
- Fixed an issue where was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.
- Fixed an issue where the could be active alongside other Elixirs.
- Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger .
- Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.
- Fixed an issue where the was not restricted to Rogues.
- Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.
- Fixed an issue where did not properly work with Overhealing effects.
- Fixed an issue where couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn't be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.
- Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.
Necromancer
- Fixed an issue where the didn't properly scale with the effect from Path of Trag'Oul.
- Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers could get both bonuses when using the Second upgrade option.
- Fixed an issue where the bonus Critical Strike chance from did not trigger if was recast while another Bone Storm was still active.
- Fixed an issue where the could apply its bonus without using .
- Fixed an issue where 's effect could still function when removing points after entering a new zone.
- Fixed an issue where the had an irrelevant addition of "Summoning" to its description.
- Fixed an issue where the Cooldown Reduction granted by didn't apply to Bone Spirit when cast with 100 or more Essence.
- Fixed an issue where the was not gaining stacks when the player Healed values smaller than 1% of your max life.
- Fixed an issue where didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.