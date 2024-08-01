Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Druid Class Changes - Boulder, Lightning Storm, Cataclysm buffs; Dolmen Stone Fixed

Blizzard
New Items and Tempering Recipes
All ClassesTempering RecipesWorldly Finesse
- Offensive
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Overpower Damage
- +X% Ultimate Damage
DruidUnique Items
Mjölnic Ryng – Unique Ring
Legendary AspectsAspect of the Rushing Wilds
- While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal 40-100% increased damage.
- Mobility
Tempering RecipesUltimate Efficiency — Druid
- Casting a Companion Skill grants 5-15% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 15-45%.
- Resource
Balance Updates
All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.
Druid
Skills
- Passive Rank bonus for affix added to Amulets.
- Now gain 25% more increased Skill Damage from their primary Core Stat.
Gain 1% increased Skill Damage for every 8 primary Core Stat, reduced from 10 primary Core Stat.
- Damage per hit of Landslide increased from 37.5% to 70%.
- Damage area increased from 1.5 to 2.
- Doubled the number of pillars.
- Total damage increased from 70% to 280%.
- 1st Attack Damage buffed from 28% to 52%.
- 2nd Attack Damage buffed from 39% to 72%.
- 3rd Attack Damage buffed from 77% to 143%.
- Damage buffed from 50% to 92.5%.
- Damage buffed from 35% to 65%.
- Damage increased from 46% to 70% of weapon damage.
- Damage buffed from 40% to 74%.
- Damage buffed from 187% to 346%.
- Can now be cast while moving.
- Can now be cast while moving.
- The increased spread rate granted by the upgrade has been applied to the base skill.
- Previous - Rabies Spreads 50% Faster.
- Now - Spread distance is increased by 70%.
- Damage area increased from 1 to 2.
- Casting Lacerate now teleports to the target instead of starting at the caster.
- Lightning Strike rate is doubled.
- Now more consistently hits enemies with its lightning strikes.
- Cooldown for this ability now starts after Grizzly Rage ends.
- Previous - Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to an additional 5 seconds.
- Now - Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 30% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form, up to a maximum of 75%. Kills extend the duration by 1 second, but the duration cannot go above 10 seconds.
- Damage Reduction decreased from 70% to 40%.
- Is now always a Shout Skill, not just when using .
- Previous – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Life in damage.
- Now – Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Maximum Life in damage.
Passives
- Non-Physical Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
- Reduced amount of hits from 6 to 3 to benefit from the effect.
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 5% to 7%.
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 3% to 4%.
- Damage Reduction increased for each Skill Rank from 2% to 3%.
- Damage bonus increased from 30% to 40%.
Legendary Aspects
- Base Lucky Hit chance increased from 5% to 10%.
- No longer removes Wrath skill tag from .
- Previous – Core and Wrath Skills deal an additional 5-10% damage per Companion you have.
- Now – Companion Skills deal an additional 5-10% damage per Companion you have.
- Previous – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 2-5 Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
- Now – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain 5-20% Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
- Delay from second set of landslides slightly decreased.
- Shred's Critical Strikes damage increased from 15-30% damage to 25-40% of the damage dealt.
- Bonus damage to Poisoned enemies increased from 25-40% to 40-55%.
- Core Skill bonus damage based on Fortify increased from 15-25% to 25-40%.
- No longer adds a cooldown to .
- Previous - Critical Strikes with Storm skills that you cast charge the air around you for 2 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for (250%-310% Weapon Damage) Lightning damage. This duration can be extended by additional Critical Strikes.
- Now - Critical Strikes with Storm skills that you cast charge the air around you for 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for (250%-350% Weapon Damage) Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal 20-40% increased damage.
- Spirit Generation while is active increased from 20% to 50%.
Paragon
- No longer makes a Shout Skill, since Blood Howl is always a Shout Skill.
- Critical Strike Bonus increased from 5-10% to 10-15%.
Legendary Node
- Now has a maximum bonus capped at
40% 60% .
Glyph
- Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Werebear
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Werewolf
- Damage bonus increased from 6.6% to 9.9%.
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
- Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
General
- Fixed an issue where the was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.
- Fixed an issue where was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.
- Fixed an issue where the could be active alongside other Elixirs.
- Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger .
- Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.
- Fixed an issue where the was not restricted to Rogues.
- Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.
- Fixed an issue where did not properly work with Overhealing effects.
- Fixed an issue where couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn't be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.
- Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.
Druid
- Fixed an issue where 's damage could scale extremely high when hitting multiple enemies.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for was missing the damage type indicator when using advanced tooltips.
- Fixed an issue where projectiles from behaved erratically when used with .
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip description for was missing information.
- Fixed an issue where did not fully benefit from the Passive.
- Fixed an issue where the pull effect from had a larger area of effect than intended.
- Fixed an issue where was scaling beyond the 60% bonus if the Damage over time duration was extended.
- Fixed an issue where weapon drops for Druids were skewed towards 2-Handed Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.
- Fixed an issue where a second Boulder Projectile granted by the Tempering Affix did not deal any damage when used with .