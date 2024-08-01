Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Barbarian Class Changes - Buffs, Nerfs, and Changes to Legendary Aspects & Uniques

Blizzard
New Items and Tempering Recipes
All Classes
Tempering Recipes
Worldly Finesse - Offensive
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Overpower Damage
- +X% Ultimate Damage
Barbarian
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Forward Momentum - Mobility
- Knocking back an enemy grants 25-40% Movement Speed for 3 seconds.
Tempering Recipes
Slayer's Finesse - Offensive
- +X% Vulnerable Damage
- +X% Bonus Damage against Injured
- +X% Bleeding Damage
Balance Updates
All Unique items have received an update to better align them with our current design philosophy for Unique items.
Barbarian
Skills
Bash
- Adjusted functionality: After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a Two-Handed weapon.
Enhanced Bash
- Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy grants you 20% Maximum Life as Fortify.
Battle Bash
- Adjusted functionality: Clobbering an enemy generates an additional 10 Fury.
Enhanced Flay
- Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
Combat Flay
- Damage Reduction increased from 3% to 4%.
- Maximum stacks increased from 4 to 5.
- Buff duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.
Combat Lunging Strike
- Berserking duration increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.
Rend
Violent Rend
- Damage bonus to Vulnerable increased from 25% to 30%.
Furious Rend
- Fury gain increased from 4 to 5, and maximum Fury gain increased from 20 to 25.
Hammer of the Ancients
Furious Hammer of the Ancients
- Previous – Hammer of the Ancients gains 2% Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it.
- Now – Hammer of the Ancients gains 2% Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when cast. Its Critical Strikes Knock Down enemies for 1.5 seconds.
Violent Hammer of the Ancients
- Damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 40%[x].
Upheaval
Enhanced Upheaval
- Stun chance increased from 20% to 35%.
- Stun duration increased from 2.5 to 3 seconds.
Violent Upheaval
- Base Berserking duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds, and bonus duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
Tactical Ground Stomp
- Fury gain increased from 40 to 60.
Enhanced Iron Skin
- Barrier amount increased from 20% to 25% of maximum Life.
Tactical Challenging Shout
- Fury gain when taking damage increased from 3 to 6.
Kick
- Charge Cooldown reduced from 13 to 9 seconds.
Passives
Endless Fury
- No longer requires Two-Handed weapons.
- Fury gain from Basic Skills increased from 10/20/30% to 12/24/36%.
Imposing Presence
- Maximum Health reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.
Thick Skin
- Fortify gain increased from .4/.8/1.2% to .6/1.2/1.8% of Maximum Life.
Concussion
- Stun duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Unconstrained
- Bonus damage reduced from 75%[x] to 35%[x].
Unbridled Rage
- Bonus damage reduced from 100%[x] to 45%[x].
Walking Arsenal
- Bonus damage per weapon type used reduced from 12%[x] to 8%[x].
- Bonus damage while all three bonuses are active reduced from 20%[x] to 10%[x].
- Bonus Attack Speed while all three bonuses are active reduced from 20% to 10%.
Gushing Wounds
- Previous - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 140%[x] of your Critical Strike Damage bonus. Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 85% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
- Now - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 70%[x], then by 100%[+] of your Critical Strike Damage. Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Wanton Rupture Aspect
- Frequency increased from every 40-25 seconds to every 30-15 seconds.
Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind
- Now pulls in new targets three times as frequently.
Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect
- No longer requires a Lucky Hit, and now always triggers.
Of Sundered Ground
- Previous - Every 25 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10-25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.
- Now – Every 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 15-30% increased damage. Critical Strikes with Upheaval against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
Of Ancestral Force
- Previous - Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward and its damage is increased by 2-17%.
- Now – Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward for 5-20% increased damage. This bonus is doubled against Bosses.
Unique Items
Gohr’s Devasting Grips
- Explosion size is now affected by increases to Whirlwind’s size.
Paragon
Hemorrhage Legendary Node
- Now bonus Bleeding damage now caps at 45%.
Weapons Master Legendary Node
- Fury gain increased from 4% to 8% of Maximum Fury.
Bloodfeeder Glyph
- Critical Strike Chance bonus against Bleeding enemies increased from 5% to 10%.
Dominate Glyph
- Time between guaranteed Overpowers reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
Executioner Glyph
- Damage bonus while wielding a Polearm increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x].
Tempering
- Bash Cleave (Furious Augments) reduced from 85/95/105% to 15/17.5/20%.
- The Barbarian Protection Manual and its augments have been removed.
- Flay Duration moved from Barbarian Innovation (Utility) to Bleed Augments (Weapon).
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
General
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Crowded Sage was calculating using base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where Damage over Time effects were receiving the bonus from the %Damage Stat twice.
- Fixed an issue where Needleflare Aspect was doing excessive amounts of damage to bosses while also being hit by other monsters.
- Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Antivenin could be active alongside other Elixirs.
- Fixed an issue where Evade could trigger Yen's Blessing.
- Fixed an issue where Elite Scorpion enemies with the Teleporter Affix didn't actually teleport.
- Fixed an issue where the High Velocity Aspect was not restricted to Rogues.
- Fixed an issue where Items could disappear when opening many caches at once.
- Fixed an issue where Starlight did not properly work with Overhealing effects.
- Fixed an issue where Aspect of Frosty Strides couldn't be imprinted onto Pants.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t be revived if the player trying to revive them died right before the revive channel would have finished.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Incense did not persist after death.
- Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal and using a Waypoint, or interacting with the World Tier statue, at the same time could cause the player to get stuck.
Barbarian
- Fixed an issue where Double Swing did not strike additional times on a fifth cast when using Twin Strikes.
- Fixed an issue where the Expose Vulnerability passive could trigger from Basic Skills when using the Shard of Verathiel Unique item.
- Fixed an issue where stacks wouldn't be granted from Crown of Lucion while channeling Whirlwind.
- Fixed an issue where Fury Regeneration would malfunction when assigning the Tactical Rallying Cry Upgrade.
- Fixed an issue where the 5 second internal Cooldown for the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes was not listed in the Aspect's description.
- Fixed an issue where stack granted by the Aspect of Limitless Rage could be inconsistently acquired.
- Fixed an issue where Charge could be used to bypass interaction channels, such as opening Helltide Chests.
- Fixed an issue where Earthstrikers Aspect could waste its guaranteed Overpower trigger on autocast instances. This includes triggers from Overkill and Ring of the Ravenous.
- Fixed an issue where bonus Fury generated by the Aspect of Berserk Fury didn't grant Fortify when used in conjunction with the Aspect of Numbing Wrath.
- Fixed an issue where Whirlwind didn't scale with Passive and temporary Attack Speed.
- Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for the Rumble Glyph was additive when fighting Crowd Controlled enemies. Rumble's Damage bonus is now capped at 30%[x].
- Fixed an issue where Death Blow wasn't being consistently reset when enemies were killed by shockwaves created by Overkill.
- Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Giant Strides did not reduce the Cooldown of Leap after killing enemies.