Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Barbarian Class Changes - Buffs, Nerfs, and Changes to Legendary Aspects & Uniques

Previous - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 140%[x] of your Critical Strike Damage bonus. Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 85% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.

Now - When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 70%[x], then by 100%[+] of your Critical Strike Damage. Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.