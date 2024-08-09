This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
Beta
Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 2 - Excessive Jewelry Droprate Fixed, Abyssal Scrolls Issue Addressed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released another round of hotfixes for Diablo 4 Season 5, addressing disappearing Abyssal Scrolls as well as fixing the excessive jewelry drop rates.
HOTFIX 2 - August 9, 2024 - 1.5.0
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where the Jewelry was more weighted in drops compared to other items.
Fixed an issue where Abyssal Scrolls would disappear from the Player’s inventory when leaving an Infernal Hordes instance.
Various stability fixes.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News